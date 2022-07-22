The index posts decent gains beyond the 107.00 mark.

US yields extend the decline across the curve on Friday.

Flash Manufacturing/Services PMIs next on tap in the docket.

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), leaves behind Thursday’s pullback and regains the area beyond 107.00 the figure at the end of the week.

US Dollar Index now looks to data, FOMC

The index extends the erratic performance so far this week and advances north of the 107.00 yardstick, as market participants seen to have already digested the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB on Thursday.

Contrasting with the upbeat tone in the buck, yields in the US cash markets continue their march south and already navigate in multi-session lows across the curve ahead of the key FOMC event due on July 27.

In the NA session, the advanced Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the month of July will be the only releases of note later in the NA session.

What to look for around USD

The index looks side-lined in the 107.00 neighbourhood amidst a broad-based range bound theme so far this week.

In the meantime, the dollar remains underpinned by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and the re-emergence of the risk aversion among investors. On the flip side, market chatter of a potential US recession could temporarily undermine the uptrend trajectory of the dollar somewhat.

Key events in the US this week: Flash PMIs (Friday).

Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

Now, the index is up 0.49% at 107.12 and faces next contention at 106.38 (weekly low July 20) followed by 103.67 (weekly low June 27) and finally 103.41 (weekly low June 16). On the other hand, a break above 109.29 (2022 high July 15) would expose 109.77 (monthly high September 2002) and then 110.00 (round level).