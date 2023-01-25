- US Dollar Index treads water after a volatile day, eyes third consecutive weekly loss.
- US activities shrunk in January even if the PMIs moderated, hawkish ECB concerns also weigh on DXY.
- Fed fund futures signal the policy pivot to be nearer than the US central bank signaled.
- Advances readings of US Q4 GDP are the key ahead of next week’s FOMC.
US Dollar Index (DXY) treads water around 101.90-95 as it struggles to pause late Tuesday’s pullback from 102.43 amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of Thursday’s key US growth numbers and the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
It’s worth noting that the DXY failed to benefit from the sour sentiment on Tuesday amid mixed concerns surrounding the US activity data. That said, preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January rose past 46.2 market forecast and 46.1 market expectations with 46.8 figure while the Services PMI followed the suit with the 46.6 figure for the said month, versus 44.5 forecast and 44.7 prior. That said, the S&P Global Composite PMI for January increased to 46.6 from 45.0 prior and the 44.7 consensus, marking the seventh consecutive read below 50.
Following the US data, the US Dollar Index managed to rise for a brief time before closing in the red. The reason could be linked to the comments from Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Chris Williamson who said, “The US economy has started 2023 on a disappointingly soft note, with business activity contracting sharply again in January."
On the other hand, an easing in the market’s favor for the hawkish Fed moves in the next week also weighed on the DXY. “Fed fund futures see only two more quarter-point rate hikes by the Fed to a peak of around 5% by June, before it starts cutting rates later in the year. The Federal Reserve itself has insisted it still has 75 bps of increases in the pipeline,” said Reuters.
Furthermore, the increasing chatters surrounding the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in the next week and upbeat Eurozone PMI data also weigh on the DXY. That said, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Gediminas Simkus was the latest to back 50 bps rate hike while the first readings of the Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI crossed the 48.5 market forecasts and 47.8 previous readouts with 48.8 figure for January. Further, the Services PMI also impressed Euro bulls with 50.7 mark versus 50.2 expected 49.8 prior. With this, the Composite PMI for the bloc increased to 50.2 from 49.3 previous readings and 49.8 market forecasts.
Following the data releases, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global said, “A steadying of the Eurozone economy at the start of the years adds to evidence that the region might escape recession.”
Looking forward, a light calendar and the absence of the Fed and the ECB talks ahead of next week’s monetary policies could restrict the DXY moves. However, the bears are likely to keep the reins amid bearish bias surrounding the Federal Reserve, as well as the hawkish concerns about the European Central Bank. That said, the first readings of the US fourth-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), up for publishing on Thursday, will be crucial to watch for immediate directions. The reason appears logical due to the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, as well as the talks of the US recession. Forecasts suggest the world’s biggest economy eases with 2.8% annualized growth.
Also read: US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the previous monthly low surrounding 103.40, the US Dollar is on the way to the latest swing low near 101.50 ahead of challenging the May 2022 bottom close to 101.30.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|102.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.27
|Daily SMA50
|104.34
|Daily SMA100
|107.48
|Daily SMA200
|106.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.27
|Previous Daily Low
|101.58
|Previous Weekly High
|102.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.51
|Previous Monthly High
|106.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD marches towards 0.7136 hurdle on upbeat Aussie inflation, US GDP, Fed eyed
AUD/USD jumps to the fresh high since August 15 after strong Australia inflation data please the bulls during early Wednesday. It should noting, however, that the downbeat sentiment probe the pair due to its risk-barometer status.
EUR/USD sees recovery to near 1.0900 as ECB to continue rate hikes beyond summer
The pair is aiming for a recovery extension to near the critical resistance of 1.0900 as the odds of hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) bets are soaring dramatically.
Gold bulls run out of steam amid mixed markets, rising wedge in focus
Gold price seesaws around $1,938 as bulls take a breather inside a bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal depicts the market’s mixed feelings amid downbeat data from the United States, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
Terra Luna Classic: Clears signs of a market reversal surface
LUNC shows signs of a trend failure. Early bulls in the market may want to brace themselves for a steeper retracement. Bears could position themselves for a profitable trade idea in the coming days.
PMI figures fail to lift markets as we await Microsoft earnings
Strengthening PMI figures in the US and Europe have done little to help boost sentiment, as traders await the key Microsoft earnings report. Equities find themselves in the red once again.