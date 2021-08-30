US Dollar Index keeps the daily range below 93.00

- DXY’s bull run falters ahead of 92.80 on Monday.
- US 10-year yields remain side-lined around 1.30%.
- Housing data, Dallas Fed Index come up next.
The greenback alternates gains with losses in the vicinity of the 92.80 area when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY) on Monday.
US Dollar Index remains vigilant on data
The index navigates within a tight range amidst month-end flows and consolidative yields while market participants continue to adjust to the recent message from Chief Powell at the Jackson Hole virtual event.
Indeed, yields of the key US 10-year reference so far extend the consolidation around the 1.30% level, some 5 bps lower than moments before Powell delivered a cautious statement on Friday.
The greenback is now expected to trade mostly in a rangebound fashion at least in the sessions prior to the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls (Friday), which are now seen critical for a potential announcement around QE tapering at the September FOMC meeting.
Later in the NA session, Pending Home Sales are due seconded by the manufacturing gauge released by the Dallas Fed.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.06% at 92.73 and a break above 93.72 (2021 high Aug.20) would open the door to 94.00 (round level) and then 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4 2020). On the other hand, the next down barrier is located at 92.59 (low Aug.30) followed by 92.47 (low Aug.13) and finally 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from around 1.1800 as mood sours
EUR/USD eases early in the US session but holds near the 1.18 mark. Stocks turned south, giving mild support to the greenback. Soft European data puts a cap on the pair.
GBP/USD dully trades below 1.3750
GBP/USD gave up early gains, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling, while weakening equities back demand for the USD.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues
Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole Central Bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake!