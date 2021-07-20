US Dollar Index keeps the bid bias unchanged around 93.00

- DXY trades in the area of recent tops in the 93.00 neighbourhood.
- Risk aversion persists on renewed COVID-19 fears on Tuesday.
- US housing data, API’s weekly report next in the calendar.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the recovery and looks to advance further north of the 93.00 yardstick.
US Dollar Index bid on rising risk aversion
The index navigates in the region of 3-month peaks around the 93.00 mark, always oon the back of the perseverant risk aversion and declining US yields.
In fact, the rapid and unexpected spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus lent extra legs to the risk aversion and continues to weigh on investors’ sentiment, threatening at the same time to impact on the global growth prospects.
By the same token, yields of the key US 10-year benchmark keep the march south unabated and already trade in levels last seen in February around the 1.20% zone.
Later in the docket, Housing Starts and Building Permits will take centre stage seconded by the usual weekly report on US crude oil inventories by the API.
What to look for around USD
The recovery in DXY already reached the key 93.00 barrier, mainly sustained by the resumption of the risk aversion on the resurgence of coronavirus concerns. The positive stance in the index, in the meantime, remains underpinned by the solid pace of the economic recovery, higher-than-expected inflation figures and rising rumours of rate hikes/QE tapering earlier than anticipated.
Key events in the US this week: Building Permits, Housing Starts (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Existing Home Sales (Thursday) – Flash July Manufacturing/Services PMI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.19% at 93.01 and a breakout of 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21) would open the door to 94.00 (round level) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4). On the other hand, the next down barrier lines up at 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) followed by 92.00 (monthly low Jul.6) and then 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on USD strength
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but above the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
Gold's recovery remains capped below $1820
Gold price edges higher towards $1820 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the highest daily gains in a week as market pessimists pause for fresh clues. However, a firmer US dollar tests the gold buyers.
Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate
Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token. SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.