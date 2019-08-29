US Dollar Index keeps the 98.00 handle ahead of key data

- DXY remains bid above the key 98.00 barrier.
- US 10-year yields navigate in the 1.45% region.
- US advanced Q2 GDP the salient event today.
The Greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to keep the weekly upside well and sound above the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.
US Dollar Index focused on key data
The index is looking to add to Wednesday’s gains above the 98.00 mark, as the upbeat sentiment around the buck remains firm.
The lack of any progress on the US-China trade war appears to have lent some respite to the risk-associated complex, although US yields remain depressed and in levels last seen in August 2016 around 1.45%.
It will be an interest day data wise in the US docket with the publication of another estimate of Q2 GDP, advanced Trade Balance figures, Wholesale Inventories, usual weekly Claims and Pending Home Sales. In addition, the US Treasury will sell $32 billion in 7-year UST note.
What to look for around USD
The inversion of the yield curve in combination with trade jitters keep driving the mood in the Greenback amidst concerns of an upcoming recession in the US economy at some point in the next couple of years. In the meantime, the solid labour market plus strong consumer confidence appears to contradict this view for the time being, while inflation is seeing regaining upside traction in the near term. Powell recently reiterated that the Fed ‘will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion’, leaving the door open for probable rate cuts at the September/October meetings at his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, although he did not unveil any reaction function regarding the interest rate path for the upcoming months.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.01% at 98.21 and faces the next hurdle at 98.26 (high Aug.28) seconded by 98.45 (high Aug.23) and then 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1). On the other hand, a breach of 97.17 (low Aug.23) would aim for 97.02 (200-day SMA) and finally 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers three-day losing streak ahead of German jobs and inflation data
EUR/USD is on the defensive, having dropped for the third straight day on Wednesday. German recession fears are priced to a greater extent. So, the EUR may rise sharply on upbeat data. Softer German CPI could yield a break below key support at 1.1052
GBP/USD slips below 21-day EMA amid UK political/ Brexit risks
GBP/USD stays on the back foot amid increasing odds of no-deal Brexit after the UK PM got the Queen’s approval to prorogue the Parliaments. Focus on Brexit-related headlines and US GDP for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY keeps the red below 106 amid risk-aversion
The USD/JPY pair is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia, possibly due to losses in the S&P 500 futures amid tepid risk sentiment. The risk-aversion could be due to the heightened tensions in the South China Sea
Gold: Fresh risk-off renews buying interest around $1,540
With the latest trade/political headlines renewing risk-off, Gold takes the bids near $1,540 by the press time of early Thursday. The safe-haven witnessed a pullback on Wednesday as the USD grew on the back of no major negatives, be it for trade or from economic calendar.
US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%
Second quarter annualized GDP is expected to drop to 2.0% from the initial release of 2.1%. First quarter GDP was 3.1%. Consumer spending remains healthy. Business investment and sentiment low, dragged down by the China trade dispute.