- DXY adds to Thursday’s gains and approaches the 104.00 mark.
- US yields trade on a mixed note on Friday.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage later in the session.
The greenback adds to Thursday’s strong uptick and trades at shouting distance from the key 104.00 barrier when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index now looks to NFP
The index advances for the second straight session on Friday, as the current upside momentum remains well propped up by speculation that the Federal Reserve could hike rates by extra 50 bps (or higher) in the next months.
On the latter, and according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75 bps rate hike at the June 15 meeting is now at nearly 90% from almost 6% seen a week ago.
In the US money markets, yields in the short end of the curve trade marginally lower around 2.70%, while the belly and the long end look to extend the advance around 3.05% and 3.15%, respectively.
Data wise in the US calendar, all the attention will be on the publication of April’s Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate, seconded by March’s Consumer Credit Change and speeches by NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) and Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2024 voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The dollar regains its solid appeal and stays en route to a potential visit to the 104.00 mark sooner rather than later, as investors’ expectations for a tighter rate path by the Federal Reserve have been nothing but reinforced by the FOMC event on Wednesday. The constructive stance in the dollar is also underpinned by the current elevated inflation narrative and the solid health of the labour market as well as bouts of geopolitical tensions and higher US yields.
Key events in the US this week: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Consumer Credit Change (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.21% at 103.76 and the breakout of 103.94 (2022 high May 5) would open the door to 104.00 (round level) and finally 105.63 (high December 11 2002). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 102.35 (low May 5) seconded by 99.81 (weekly low April 21) and then 99.57 (weekly low April 14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD braces for 1.0490 support ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0500 after disappointing German Industrial figures. The US dollar is regaining the upside traction amid a tepid mood, ahead of the US NFP. Economic growth concerns, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and ECB’s divergence with Fed keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD in downside consolidation around 1.2350, US NFP in focus
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.2350 amid resurgent US dollar demand and risk-off sentiment. The BOE raised inflation forecasts to double-digit, triggering stagflation fears while announcing a 25 bps rate hike. Brexit woes also weigh on the GBP as DUP lags in NI elections.
Gold finds cushion around $1,866 as DXY struggles, US NFP in focus
Gold Price has regained some strength as responsive buying kicks in after the precious metal tumbled to near $1,866.15 in the Asian session. Gold is likely to trade lackluster in the European shift as investors are on the sidelines ahead of the release of the NFP.
Are Cardano bulls still around to push ADA to $1
Cardano price experienced a strong comeback from buyers, which pushed it up explosively. However, the price faced a massive resistance at a significant barrier, leading to a full 180.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 21 NFP prints*.