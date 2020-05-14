US Dollar Index keeps gains above 100.00 ahead of data

- DXY regains the 100.00 barrier and above on Thursday.
- Fed’s Powell ruled out negative rates on Wednesday.
- US weekly Initial Claims will be in the limelight later in the session.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), has resumed the upside and regained the 100.00 barrier after a brief test of the 99.60/55 band on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index now looks to data
Following a test of lows in the vicinity of 99.60 on Wednesday, the index managed to regain composure and advance once again above the key level at 100.00 the figure.
The dollar appears bid after Chief Jerome Powell reiterated the Federal Reserve is not considering reducing rates below the zero mark at his testimony on Wednesday, while he insisted that ‘more has to be done’ in the current coronavirus crisis. In the meantime, several US states continue their plans to re-open the economy, always at a gradual pace.
In the US data universe, weekly Initial Claims will take centre stage later in the NA session seconded by the speech by Minneapolis Fed N.Kashkari (voter, dovish).
What to look for around USD
The greenback keeps the buying interest well and sound so far this week against the backdrop of a generalized consolidative fashion in the global markets. In the meantime, the US-China trade war and the gradual re-opening of the US economy continue to be in the centre of the debate among investors. Supporting the momentum around the greenback emerges the current “flight-to-safety” environment, helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value. On another front, and following the FOMC event, the Fed is expected to stay on the loose end of the monetary policy stance, at least until the coronavirus crisis abates.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.11% at 100.31 and a break above 100.44 (weekly high May 12) would open the door to 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6). On the other hand, the next support is located at 98.57 (weekly low May 4) followed by 98.42 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
