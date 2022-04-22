- The DXY shoots above 100.60 as a 50 bps rate hike is on the cards.
- Investors should brace for a reversion to neutral rates at a faster pace.
- The market participants are eyeing speeches from ECB’s Lagarde and BOE’s Bailey.
The US dollar index (DXY) is displaying casual moves in a tiny range of 100.55-100.66 after a strong recovery on Thursday. The DXY has shown a solid reversal after dragging below the psychological support of 100.00 on progress in odds of a jumbo rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell bolstered the chances of a 50 bps interest rate hike after stating that investors should brace for a half-a-percent rate hike in May‘s monetary policy.
Fed’s Powell speech at IMF
The appearance of Fed’s Powell at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) brought a sharp reversal in the DXY as Powell reiterated that the tight labor market and soaring inflation are compelling the Fed to move faster to the neutral rates than to the pace adopted in previous hike cycles. In order to push the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure of 8.5% to the targeted figure of 2%, Fed will need to invest a lot of effort and determination as current price pressures are hurting the economy.
Key events next week: Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence, Housing Price index, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, Personal Consumption Expenditure Prices, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speech, and Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey speech.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|100.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|100.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.62
|Daily SMA50
|98.39
|Daily SMA100
|97.19
|Daily SMA200
|95.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.64
|Previous Daily Low
|99.81
|Previous Weekly High
|100.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.57
|Previous Monthly High
|99.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD back below 0.7400 on hawkish Fed speaking and a firm US dollar
The Australian dollar reversed its Wednesday’s gains and could not hold above 0.7400, recording an 80-pip loss amid a session dominated by central bank speakers, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that a 50-bps increase for the May meeting is on the table.
USD/JPY firming up above 128.50, tracking the USD and yields higher
USD/JPY is looking to extend gains above 128.50, as the US dollar holds on to the recent recovery amid firmer Treasury yields. The Fed-BOJ policy divergence is aiding the upside in the pair. Japan's inflation data came in mixed. The focus shifts to the US PMIs.
Gold could be destined for a deeper test of support
Gold Price has been pressured by rising yields following Joachim Nagel, president of Germany's Bundesbank, who joined a chorus of policymakers in saying the ECB could raise interest rates at the start of the third quarter. Both the US dollar and gold were sent lower.
Polkadot price is in a critical spot as the DOT price has fallen to $18.
Polkadot price hints at bearish power, as the price has failed to close above the invalidation level. DOT price has interesting signals as the bulls not have breached this week’s invalidation level.
French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium
Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality. A low-chance event carries big risks, and markets seem unwilling to take any – but with the French elections, they may have gone too far.