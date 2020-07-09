US Dollar Index in multi-week lows around 96.30

- DXY loses the grip and recedes to the 96.30/20 band.
- Improved risk-on sentiment forced the dollar to shed ground.
- Initial Claims, Wholesale Inventories next on tap in the docket.
The persistent better mood in the risk complex keep the greenback under pressure and drags the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh 4-week lows in the 96.30/20 band on Thursday.
US Dollar Index weaker on improved risk-on trade
The index is down for the second session in a row on Thursday following the firm change of heart among investors towards the riskier assets.
Indeed, market participants continue to focus on the ongoing economic recovery and better prospects in the longer run, relegating at the same time worries about the unabated advance of the coronavirus pandemic.
Later in the NA session, the usual weekly Claims are due seconded by Wholesale Inventories for the month of May and the speech by Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2021 voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The progress of the COVID-19 in the US remains in the centre of the debate amidst efforts to keep the re-opening of the economy well in place. As always, the broad risk appetite trends emerge as the main driver for the dollar in the short-term coupled with omnipresent US-China trade and geopolitical effervescence. On the constructive stance around the buck, bouts of risk aversion should support the investors’ preference for the greenback as a safe haven along with its status of global reserve currency and store of value. Playing against this, the ongoing (and potentially extra) stimulus packages by the Federal Reserve could limit the dollar’s upside.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.19% at 96.29 and faces the next contention at 96.24 (monthly low Jul.9) seconded by 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 95.72 (monthly low Jun.10). On the other hand, a break above 97.80 (weekly high Jun.30) would aim for 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 98.27 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.