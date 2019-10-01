US Dollar Index in fresh 2019 highs above 99.60

- DXY gathers further traction and moves to 99.60/65.
- Yields of the US 10-year note clinche tops beyond 1.75%.
- US ISM manufacturing, Fedspeak next on the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, is advancing further to the 99.60/65 band, or new YTD highs.
US Dollar Index bid ahead of ISM
The index has managed to revert the earlier knee-jerk to the 99.40 region and regained extra buying interest on Tuesday, always on the back of rising yields and weakness in rival currencies such as GBP, EUR and JPY.
Earlier in the session, Chicago Fed and voter C.Evans suggested the Federal Reserve should now stay on the sidelines following the rate cut at the September meeting.
Moving forward, the ISM will publish its key manufacturing gauge for the month of September, while Fed-speakers should also keep the attention on the buck later in the day.
What to look for around USD
The index remains firm and it has extended the up move beyond 99.50 so far this week, recording a the same time fresh 2019 highs. Sentiment around the buck stays strong amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In spite of some key fundamentals appear to have run out of steam in past months, the labour market remains strong as well as consumer spending, while the recent pick up in inflation adds to the auspicious domestic scenario vs. the generalized slowdown in most of overseas economies. Domestic data in combination with politics and developments from the US-China trade front should be key in determining the next decision on interest rates amidst Powell’s ‘mid-term adjustment’. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is also well underpinned by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.17% at 99.57 and a breakout of 99.62 (yearly high Oct.1) would aim for 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017) and then 100.00 (psychological handle). On the downside, immediate contention emerges at 98.60 (21-day SMA) seconded by 98.16 (55-day SMA) and finally 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD falls to three-week low amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2250, to the lowest since early September. Uncertainty about UK PM Johnson's plans regarding Brexit is weighing UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.