US Dollar Index in 3-week highs above 100.50 post-Claims

- DXY stays well bid in the 100.50 region on Thursday.
- President Trump’s comments gave extra support to the buck.
- US Initial Claims rose at a weekly 2.901 million.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains well bid around the 100.50 area on Thursday.
US Dollar Index set sails to 101.00
The index is advancing for the second session in a row on Thursday, extending the move to the area above the key barrier near 100.50 and printing at the same time new 3-week peaks.
In fact, the dollar met extra buying pressure as of late after Fed’s J.Powell reiterated that the Fed is not considering negative rates for the time being, while President Trump’s positive comments on the dollar’s strength also collaborated with the upbeat mood in the index.
Data wise, key Initial Claims prolonged the downtrend on Thursday, rising by nearly 3 million American citizens during last week. As per Continuing Claims, nearly 23 million citizens are now under unemployment insurance benefits.
What to look for around USD
The greenback keeps the buying interest well and sound so far this week against the backdrop of a generalized consolidative fashion in the global markets. In the meantime, the US-China trade war and the gradual re-opening of the US economy continue to be in the centre of the debate among investors. Supporting the momentum around the greenback emerges the current “flight-to-safety” environment, helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value. On another front, and following the FOMC event, the Fed is expected to stay on the loose end of the monetary policy stance, at least until the coronavirus crisis abates.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.31% at 100.51 and a break above 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6) would open the door to 101.34 (monthly high Apr.10 2017) and finally 102.25 (monthly high Mar.9 2017). On the other hand, the next support is located at 98.57 (weekly low May 4) followed by 98.42 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week low as Trump supports strong dollar
EUR/USD has extended its falls to the lowest in a week, well below 1.08, after President Trump supported a strong dollar. The primary drive is Fed Chair Powell's rejection of negative rates. US jobless claims rose by 2.981 million, worse than expected.
GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD has dropped to a new five'week low under 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. Ethereum has a wide margin of improvement to catch up with Bitcoin. Technical indicators are warning that today's upward movement may be just a mirage.
Gold flat-lined around $1715 level, downside seems limited amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold reversed a knee-jerk slide to the $1711 area and spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to make it through the $1720-22 supply zone.
WTI sidelined, trades near $26.50 per barrel
The crude oil recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but stay afloat above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Since WTI is in an overall bear trend the above-mentioned level can be difficult to overcome in the medium-term.