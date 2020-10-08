US Dollar Index hovers around the 93.60 zone

- DXY moves within the daily range near 93.60 on Thursday.
- President Trump ruled out participating in a virtual debate.
- US Initial Claims missed expectations at 840K last week.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), alternates gains with losses around the 93.60/70 band in the second half of the week.
US Dollar Index focused on politics
The index trades well within the multi-session consolidative range so far underpinned by the 55-day SMA (93.31) and capped on the upside by the 94.00 neighbourhood for the time being.
In the meantime, US politics takes centre stage once again after President Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate. It is worth recalling that the second debate was originally scheduled for October 15 in Miami.
The dollar stayed apathetic on the back of another disappointing release of the weekly Claims, this time showing that 840K Americans filed for unemployment benefits insurance. The data still show a stagnant labour market despite latest Payrolls figures noted the jobless rate decreased to 7.9% in September.
Later in the session and closing the daily calendar, Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin (2021 voter, centrist) is due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The index appears to be moving into a consolidative phase, always below the key 94.00 barrier. Occasional bullish attempts in DXY, however, are (still) seen as temporary, as the underlying sentiment towards the greenback remains cautious-to-bearish. This view is reinforced by the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy, the negative position in the speculative community and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.04% at 93.65 and a break above 94.20 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25) and finally 94.99 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, initial support emerges at 93.34 (monthly low Oct.6) followed by 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) and then 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.