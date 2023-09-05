- The US Dollar Index (DXY) gains 0.60% to trade at 104.789, breaking past the 104.000 mark to hit a new five-month high.
- From a daily chart perspective, the DXY shows an upward bias after crossing the 200-day Moving Average at 103.033, with eyes on reclaiming the year-to-date high at 105.882.
- Short-term analysis suggests the DXY needs to clear 104.900 to aim for 105.000, while a recent lower high could signal the potential for a pullback.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) measures the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six currencies, extends its gains past the 104.000 figure, and hit a five-month new high at 104.907. As the Asian session begins, the DXY trades at 104.789 and gains 0.60%.
DXY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the DXY is upward biased after it cracked the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 103.033. However, to further cement its upward bias, the DXY must reclaim the year-to-date (YTD) high at 105.882, which would expose the 106.000 mark. A breach of that level would expose the November 30 daily high at 107.195 before rallying towards 107.993, at March’s 21 high. Conversely, if the Greenback drops below 104.699, that would pave the way for a correction, targeting the 200-DMA.
Short-term, the DXY remains upward biased, but it needs to clear the 104.900 area so it can threaten to conquer 105.000. Recently, it achieved a lower high, which could pave the way for a pullback. Suppose the DXY retreats below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 104703. In that case, the next support emerges at the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 104.574, confluence with the intermediate level seen on Tuesday at 104.543, followed by the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (HSMA) at 10.333.
DXY Price Action – Hourly chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|104.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.42
|Daily SMA50
|102.43
|Daily SMA100
|102.56
|Daily SMA200
|103.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.28
|Previous Daily Low
|104.02
|Previous Weekly High
|104.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.93
|Previous Monthly High
|104.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
