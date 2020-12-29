US Dollar Index hangs near multi-year lows, below 90.00 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid upbeat market mood.
  • Progress on additional US stimulus added to the optimism and boosted investors’ confidence.
  • Relatively thin liquidity conditions warrant some caution before placing fresh USD bearish bets.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday and slipped back below the 90.00 mark.

The index failed to capitalize on the previous day's attempted bounce and has now dropped back closer to 32-month lows touched on December 17 amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US lawmakers pushed forward an enhanced COVID-19 relief package and increased investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

The US House of Representatives voted on Monday to increase the size of direct payments to qualified Americans from $600 to $2,000 and sent the measure to the Senate for a vote. This comes on the back of the latest optimism over a Brexit deal and provided a strong boost to the already stronger global risk sentiment.

The risk-on environment was evident from the underlying bullish tone across the equity markets. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that continued undermining the greenback's safe-haven status. Even a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the US stimulus headlines and the broader market risk sentiment will continue to influence the USD price dynamics. Meanwhile, trading volumes remain thin amid year-end holidays, which warrants some caution before placing fresh USD bearish bets.

Technical levels to watch

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 89.99
Today Daily Change -0.30
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 90.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.57
Daily SMA50 91.9
Daily SMA100 92.6
Daily SMA200 95.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.38
Previous Daily Low 89.98
Previous Weekly High 91.02
Previous Weekly Low 90.02
Previous Monthly High 94.31
Previous Monthly Low 91.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD defies 2020 high in thin holiday trading

EUR/USD defies 2020 high in thin holiday trading

The EUR/USD pair trades near its 2020 high at 1.2177, pulling back from intraday high alongside Wall Street. US indexes reached record highs before trimming intraday gains.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood

GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood

Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD breaks above $1880 after a visit to $1871

XAU/USD breaks above $1880 after a visit to $1871

Gold is hovering around $1885, posting a gain of 0.65% on a quiet day. The yellow metal is breaking to the upside, a trading range, following a quick drop to $1871. It rebounded rapidly back to the $1880 zone.

Gold news

XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings

XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings

XRP was trading at around $0.30 before Coinbase announced it would halt the trading of XRP around January 19, 2021. The digital asset then plummeted by more than 30% within 24 hours and seems to be poised for a bigger pullback as more exchanges are at risk of delisting the asset.

Read more

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures