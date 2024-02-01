US Dollar Index grapples to extend its gains, hovers around 103.50

- US Dollar Index gains ground due to the Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rate trajectory.
- US Federal Reserve maintained its current interest rates at 5.50% as expected.
- Fed Powell indicated a reduced likelihood of imminent rate cuts due to the elevated inflation and robust economic growth.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to gain ground for the second successive day, trading higher around 103.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthened as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell dispelled the possibility of a rate cut in the upcoming March meeting. This outcome was largely anticipated, considering the Fed's decision to maintain the current interest rates.
Chairman Powell highlighted the persistent existence of elevated inflation and emphasized robust economic growth, indicating a reduced likelihood of imminent rate cuts. The forthcoming jobs and inflation data are anticipated to play a crucial role in guiding market sentiment and influencing the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's easing cycle.
The Greenback encountered adversity following the release of discouraging US employment figures on Wednesday. The US ADP Employment Change reported 107K, failing to meet the anticipated 145K for January, while the previous reading stood at 158K in December. Thursday is poised to draw attention to key economic indicators, including US Initial Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Additionally, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) does not foresee contemplating a reduction in the target range unless it attains heightened confidence that inflation is steadily advancing toward the 2.0% target. Despite a moderation in inflation over the past year, it remains at an elevated level. The statement excludes any mention of additional policy firming.
Anticipation in the market regarding the Federal Reserve's future decisions is extending into the May meeting. According to CME's FedWatch Tool, there is a probability of over 60% that the Fed will keep its interest rates within the range of 5.25-5.50% during March's meeting. As a result, the likelihood of a quarter-point rate cut in May surpasses 60%.
Dollar Index Spot: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|103.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.01
|Daily SMA50
|102.82
|Daily SMA100
|104.29
|Daily SMA200
|103.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.74
|Previous Daily Low
|102.94
|Previous Weekly High
|103.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.77
|Previous Monthly High
|103.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
