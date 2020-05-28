US Dollar Index flirts with weekly lows near 98.70

- DXY comes under extra selling pressure and drops to 98.75/70.
- Flash Q1 GDP seen contracting 5.0%, a tad below consensus.
- Initial Claims rose at a weekly 2.123 million, missing estimates.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is now losing further momentum and drops to daily lows in the 98.70/75 band.
US Dollar Index weaker post-data
The index gathered extra downside pressure after the second revision of US GDP showed the economy is now expected to contract at an annualized 5.0% in the January- March period.
Results from the labour market also came in short of expectations after Initial Claims increased by around 2.1 million Americans during last week. Continuing Claims, however, shrunk to a little more above 21 million, also bettering predictions.
Additional US data noted Durable Goods Orders contracted 17.2% during April and Core orders dropped 7.4%, both prints surpassing previous forecasts.
Next on tap will be April’s Pending Home Sales and the weekly report on US crude oil inventories by the EIA.
What to look for around USD
The greenback lost momentum just below 100.00 the figure so far this week on the back of a better mood in the riskier assets. In the meantime, the dollar remains vigilant on the US-China trade front, the gradual return to some sort of normality in the US economy and developments from the coronavirus pandemic. On the constructive stance around the buck, it remains the safe haven of choice among investors, helped by its status of global reserve currency and store of value. The dollar also derived extra support after Fed’s J.Powell recently ruled out negative rates, although he stressed the readiness of the Fed to implement further measures to support the economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.20% at 98.76 and faces the next support at 98.72 (weekly low May 27) followed by 98.57 (monthly low May 4) and then 98.49 (200-day SMA). On the upside, a break above 99.98 (weekly high May 25) would aim for 100.56 (monthly high May 14) and finally 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.
WTI: Bears can ignore latest bounces toward $32.00
WTI’s recovery moves from $31.49, fades momentum as the black gold trades down -1.39% on a day, ahead of the European open on Thursday. The energy benchmark’s sustained break of the 11-day-old rising trend line, as well as 200-HMA, keeps the bears’ hopeful.