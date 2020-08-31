US Dollar Index flirts with session tops near 92.40

- DXY bounces off recent lows and regains the 92.40 region.
- The dollar remains under pressure near 2020 lows.
- Fedspeak, Dallas Fed index only of note in the US calendar.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to regain some poise and is testing the area of daily highs in the 92.40 zone at the beginning of the week.
US Dollar Index focused on risk trends, data
The index is now showing some signs of life following Friday’s sharp pullback to weekly lows around 92.20. Sellers, however, remain unable to push the dollar further south of the 92.00 neighbourhood, levels last seen in May 2018.
In the meantime, investors continue to look o to the broad risk appetite trends when comes to determine the price action around the buck, while the US political backdrop continues to gain presence as we get closer to the November elections.
Later in the US data space, FOMC’s R.Clarida (permanent voter, dovish) is due to speak along with Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2021 voter, centrist). In addition, the Dallas Fed will publish its manufacturing gauge for the month of August.
What to look for around USD
The index has started the week on a cautious/positive note, leaving behind some of the weakness seen following Chief Powell’s virtual speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In the meantime, and looking at the broader picture, investors remain bearish on the dollar against the backdrop of a (more) dovish Fed, the unremitting progress of the coronavirus pandemic, political uncertainty and the massive stimulus package, whereas occasional bouts of US-China tensions could lend some temporary legs to the greenback.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.11% at 92.40 and a break above 93.47 (weekly high Aug.21) would aim for 93.99 (monthly high Aug.3) and finally 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the downside, the next support is located at 92.20 (weekly low Aug.28) seconded by 92.13 (2020 low Aug.18) and then 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
XAU/USD bulls again battle 21-day SMA around $1,970
Gold prices stay mildly bid while keeping Friday’s break of monthly falling trend line. Bearish MACD, 21-day SMA question the bulls targeting $2,000. A six-week-old ascending trend line, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Forex Today: Stocks cheer coronavirus hopes, dollar licks its wounds in the Fed aftermath
Investors are cheering fresh hopes for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine and upbeat Chinese PMIs. Eurozone CPI figures and end-of-month flows are set to move markets.
WTI: Mildly bid above $43.00, looks for fourth monthly gains
WTI holds above $43 after three days of downbeat moves, $43.34 guards the upside off-late. Market’s risk-on sentiment joins a weak US dollar to propel the commodity prices. Fears of weakness in demand, increase in supply keep the bears hopeful.