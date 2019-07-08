US Dollar Index flirts with session highs around 97.30

- DXY moves higher to the 97.30 region, approaches Friday’s tops.
- Yields of the US 10-year note rebound to the 2.04% area.
- Attention is expected to shift to Powell, FOMC, CPI.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, has regained some buying interest and is now approaching recent tops beyond 97.30.
US Dollar Index focused on Powell, FOMC, data
The index has started the week on a positive note following Friday’s auspicious results from the US labour market, which showed the job creation stays healthy in spite of somewhat stagnant wage growth and an unexpected tick higher in the jobless rate.
In the meantime, yields keep recovering from the initial dip and are testing the upper end of the range around 2.04%, helping to widen the differential vs. their European peers.
It is expected to be a key week for the greenback data/event wise in light of Chief Powell’s testimony before the Senate and the publication of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday ahead of the release of inflation figures measured by the CPI on Thursday. In addition, Fedspeak throughout the week should keep the interest alive around the buck.
What to look for around USD
The solid print from June’s Payrolls added extra wings to the positive performance of the greenback in the last couple of weeks, exacerbated by the breakout of the critical 200-day SMA and the multi-month resistance line, all in the 96.60 region. This week, all eyes will be on Chief Powell’s testimony and the FOMC minutes (both events on Wednesday) against the backdrop of now shrinking speculations of a rate cut in the very near term. DXY, in the meantime, appears supported by rising yields, solid fundamentals – despite the lack of sustainable upside traction in inflation – the safe have appeal of the buck and its status of ‘global reserve currency’; while deceleration in overseas economies and the shift to a more accommodative stance from Fed’s peers also collaborate with the upbeat mood in USD. On the negative side, it will be interesting to gauge the impact (if any at all) of President Trump’s criticism to the Fed’s policy on the views of the Committee. In addition, swelling scepticism around the resumption of the US-China trade talks could also hamper further gains.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.11% at 97.28 and faces the next up barrier at 97.44 (monthly high Jul.5) seconded by 97.77 (high Jun.18) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the downside, a breakdown of 96.66 (200-day SMA) would aim for 95.82 (low Feb.28) and then 95.74 (low Mar.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.
GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.
USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area
Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.
ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon
ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.