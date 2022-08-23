- The rally in the index remains unabated above 109.00.
- US yields lose some upside traction on turnaround Tuesday.
- Flash PMIs, New Home Sales next on tap in the US docket.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the advance past the 109.00 mark and trades at shouting distance from cycle highs near 109.30 on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index targets 109.30, looks to data
The index advances for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday and approaches cycle tops in the 109.30 region, an area last visited back in September 2002.
Expectations of further tightening by the Federal Reserve in the next months, unabated inflation and the march higher in US yields across the curve have been all lending support to the buck in past sessions and ahead of the key PCE release and Chief Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due at the end of the week.
In the US data space, advanced Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the current month are due later in the NA session seconded by New Home Sales and the weekly report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on US crude oil inventories.
What to look for around USD
Hawkish rhetoric from Fed’s rate-setters coupled with deteriorating sentiment in the risk complex propels the index back above the 100.00 barrier, exposing at the same time a probable move to YTD peaks.
Bolstering the dollar’s strength appears the firm conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market.
DXY, in the meantime, is poised to suffer some extra volatility amidst investors’ repricing of the next move by the Federal Reserve, namely a 50 bps or 75 bps hike in September.
Looking at the macro scenario, the greenback appears propped up by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Flash PMIs, New Home Sales (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods Orders, Pending Home Sales (Wednesday) – Jackson Hole Symposium, Advanced Q2 GDP Growth Rate, Initial Claims (Thursday) - Jackson Hole Symposium, PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Fed Powell, Final Consumer Sentiment (Friday) - Jackson Hole Symposium (Saturday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.13% at 109.09 and a breakout of 109.29 (2022 high July 15) would aim for 109.77 (monthly high September 2002) and then 110.00 (round level). On the other hand, immediate support comes at 106.02 (55-day SMA) followed by 104.63 (monthly low August 10) and then 104.28 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 in the European session after the German and the EU Composite PMIs for August came in slightly better than expected. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum ahead of US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1800 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1700 once again amid an improvement in risk sentiment and US dollar correction. GBP bulls need an upside surprise in the UK Preliminary business PMIs after surging CPI and soft confidence last week. US PMIs eyed as well.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA. As a result, Cardano price rallied 24% in the next week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!