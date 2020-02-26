US Dollar Index flirts with daily highs near 99.20, looks to data

- DXY moves higher to the 99.20/25 band on Wednesday.
- Weakness in euro, sterling supports the upside in the dollar.
- US New Home Sales, EIA’s weekly report coming up next.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), has reversed the initial pessimism and is now flirting with the area of 99.20/30, or daily highs.
US Dollar Index looks to data and coronavirus
The index is finally posting some gains after three consecutive daily pullbacks, coming under moderate selling pressure following the rejection from new YTD highs in levels just shy of the psychological triple-digit barrier (February 20th).
In the meantime, concerns around the Chinese COVID-19 remain well unabated, although US yields are edging higher along with bouts of selling pressure in the Japanese safe haven.
In addition, weakness in the euro, the British pound and the (already mentioned) Japanese yen are collaborating with the bounce off recent lows near 98.90.
Later in the NA session, New Home Sales for the month of January is due seconded by the weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles by the EIA.
What to look for around USD
The index has come under renewed downside pressure as fears around the COVID-19 dragged yields to record lows and triggered speculations of extra easing by the Federal Reserve. While further correction is not ruled out in the greenback, its outlook appears constructive and bolstered by the current “appropriate” monetary stance from the Fed (once again confirmed at the FOMC minutes last week) vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the “good shape” of the domestic economy, the buck’s safe haven appeal and its status of “global reserve currency”.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.24% at 99.23 and a breakout of 99.91 (2020 high Feb.20) would aim for 100.00 (psychological barrier) and finally 101.34 (monthly high Apr.10 2017). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 98.88 (weekly low Feb.25) seconded by 98.58 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2020 rally) and then 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie
Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.
Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region
Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.