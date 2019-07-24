US Dollar Index flirting with daily highs near 97.80

- DXY is advancing further on Wednesday and is now approaching 97.80.
- US 10-year note yields
- Flash PMIs, New Home Sales coming up next on the docket.
The greenback is extending the upbeat momentum for yet another session and is now lifting the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh multi-week peaks near 97.80.
US Dollar Index focused on data, ECB
The index is adding more gains to its rally and is currently trading at shouting distance from the critical barrier at 98.00 the figure.
The optimism around DXY has gathered extra momentum earlier in the week after the US government clinched a deal to secure funding and avoid the debt ceiling for the next 2 years.
In addition, fresh news on the key trade front noted US and Chinese negotiators will meet next week in Beijing to resume talks. This news lifted yields in the US money markets and helped US equities to end the day with gains.
Further out, the likeliness that the ECB could announce extra accommodative measures at its meeting tomorrow has been hurting the sentiment around the European currency and dragged EUR/USD to fresh 2-month lows.
In the docket, Markit will publish its preliminary readings of Manufacturing/Services/Composite PMIs seconded by New Home Sales and the weekly report by the EIA on US crude oil supplies.
What to look for around USD
Investors have already priced in a 25 bps interest rate cut hits month, while a larger rate cut appears to have lost consensus in the last sessions. Trade tensions now look somewhat alleviated after US and China decided to restart talks next week. The demand for the greenback, in the meantime, stays underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals when compared to its G10 peers and the shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 97.74 and faces the next resistance at 97.80 (monthly high Jun.3) seconded by 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the flip side, a break below 96.67 (low Jul.18) would aim for 96.46 (low Jun.7) and then 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German and Eurozone preliminary PMIs
EUR/USD is looking south with a flag breakdown on the technical charts. The EUR could drop to 1.1107, as suggested by the flag breakdown, if the German PMI matches or prints well below estimates, bolstering the case for a European Central Bank rate cut.
GBP/USD: Bears hold the reins amid UK politics/Brexit pessimism
Boris Johnson’s victory in the Tory leadership race fuelled no-deal Brexit fears and resulted in several resignations of key lawmakers. The same stretched the GBP/USD pair’s south-run on the 1.24 handle heading into the London open.
USD/JPY struggles between 38.2% Fib and key support confluence
USD/JPY remains trapped in a tight range around 108.20 levels amid broad USD strength and negative S&P 500 futures, as the bulls await fresh catalysts for the next push higher.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Forex Today: US dollar stays stronger, Aussie slips; focus on Eurozone PMIs
Broad-based US dollar strength continued to remain the underlying theme in Asia this Wednesday, as Treasury yields cheered the US-China trade progress and US budget and debt ceiling deal.