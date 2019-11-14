US Dollar Index firmer around 98.40, looks to data, Powell, Fedspeak

- DXY moves to the 98.40 region on Thursday.
- Chief Powell will testify again later today.
- Producer Prices, Claims, Fedspeak next on the docket.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is extending the positive performance in the second half of the week and trades near the 98.40 region.
US Dollar Index looks to Powell, data
The index is struggling for direction in the area of 4-week highs in the 98.40/50 band amidst alternating risk trends in response to the re-emergence of some jitters in the US-China trade scenario.
In fact, US yields returned to sub-1.90% levels in past sessions while the demand for the safe havens has picked up pace moderately.
The greenback, in the meantime, found extra support in the higher-than-expected inflation figures released on Wednesday and after Chief Powell gave an upbeat outlook on the economy at his testimony to the Congress, supporting further the view that the Fed has moved into a ‘wait-and-see’ stance.
In the docket, usual weekly Claims are due seconded by Producer Prices and another testimony by Chief Powell, this time to the House Budget Committee. In addition, R.Clarida (permanent voter, dovish) speaks in Washington, Chicago Fed C.Evans (voter, centrist) will speak at a Fintech event in Philadelphia, San Francisco Fed M.Daly (2021 voter, centrist) and New York Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) will appear at the Economic Policy Conference, Sy. Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, dovish) speaks in Louisville and Dallas Fed R.Kaplan (2020 voter, centrist) will speak at a Community Forum in Texas.
What to look for around USD
The index keeps the topside near 98.50 following positive CPI data and the firm note from the first testimony by Fed’s Powell. In the meantime, the lack of headlines from the US-China trade war has been supporting the recent inflows into the safe havens and dragged yields lower. On the broader view, the outlook on the greenback appears constructive on the back of the Fed’s ‘wait-and-see’ mode vs. the dovish stance from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.10% at 98.41 and a break above 98.45 (monthly high Nov.13) would open the door to 99.25 (high Oct.8) and then 99.67 (2019 high Oct.1). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 97.97 (100-day SMA) seconded by 97.54 (200-day SMA) and finally 97.11 (monthly low Nov.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pops and drops post-upbeat German Q3 GDP
The EUR/USD pair jumped-off monthly lows at 1.0994 and regained the 1.10 handle in a knee-jerk reaction to upbeat German Q3 GDP growth numbers. But the bulls appear to lack follow-through, as the rates now reverse the spike.
GBP/USD lingers over trade/political news, UK Retail Sales in focus
Optimism surrounding the UK’s political plays confronts the broad US dollar (USD) strength ahead of the British Retail Sales data for October. That said, the GBP/USD pair hovers below 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 handle
US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.