US Dollar Index finds a minor pullback towards 100.30 on uncertainty over the long weekend

- The DXY sees resumption in the rally after a minor pullback to 100.30 in late New York.
- Tightening bets from worldwide central banks have brought a rebound in the US Treasury yields.
- An unexpected improvement in the US Consumer Confidence pushed the mighty greenback higher.
The US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a minor correction towards 100.34 in the late New York session from its yearly high at 100.76. Earlier, the DXY displayed a strong rebound from Thursday’s low at 99.60. It seems that the DXY traced the rebound in the 10-year US Treasury yields, which recovered its two-day losing streak and reclaimed a three-year high at 2.83%.
Tightening bets push yields higher
The campaigning of reducing liquidity in the economy to combat the risks of soaring inflation has pushed the US Treasury yields higher. Every other central bank is tightening its policy to corner the inflation mess. A 50 basis point (bps) elevation in the interest rates by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBA) and Bank of Canada (BOC) has cleared the intention of war against inflation. Although the European Central Bank (ECB) has kept its interest rates unchanged, the indication of ending the ‘Asset Purchase Program’ has reflected its mindset of squeezing liquidity from the economy.
Higher-than-expected US Consumer Confidence strengthens DXY
A higher reporting of the Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) by the University of Michigan has infused fresh blood into the DXY. The Michigan CSI has landed at 65.7 and has outperformed the market consensus of 59 and prior print of 59.4. Higher confidence of consumers in the US economic activities despite galloping inflation, uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis, and supply chain disruption has shocked the Fx domain and henceforth has strengthened the mighty greenback.
Key events next week: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Initial Jobless Claims, and S&P Global PMI.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting, and Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey speech.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|100.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|99.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.98
|Daily SMA50
|97.78
|Daily SMA100
|96.93
|Daily SMA200
|95.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.53
|Previous Daily Low
|99.83
|Previous Weekly High
|100.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.52
|Previous Monthly High
|99.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears are hungry for more, 0.7360s eyed
AUD/USD bears are hungry for more and target the downside support area. The 38.2% Fibo has served as a resistance. The price has continued to deteriorate, and the weekly support is targeted.
EUR/USD bounces to near 1.0820 after printing a fresh yearly low at 1.0760
EUR/USD has displayed a modest rebound to near 1.0820 after the carnage. The ECB kept its interest rate unchanged and provided dovish guidance. The US Treasury yields rebounded on advancing bets over a tight Fed policy.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Crypto.com price could reclaim grounds as bulls aim for $0.46
Crypto.com price could rally upwards of 10% to $0.46 if the technicals are correct. Crypto.com price has been a fun chart to trade amongst analysts and professional traders.
The Week Ahead: UK retail sales, EU CPI, Netflix and Tesla results
EU CPI, UK Retail Sales, France/Germany flash PMIs, Germany IFO Business Climate, Rio Tinto, Meggitt, American Airlines, Bank of America, Tesla, Netflix, and more