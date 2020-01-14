US Dollar Index falters ahead of the 55-day SMA near 97.60

- The upside in DXY run out of steam near 97.60.
- US CPI disappointed expectations last month.
- Speeches by FOMC’s Williams and George coming up next.
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), has once again failed to surpass recent tops in the vicinity of 97.60, coincident with the 55-day SMA.
US Dollar Index up post-CPI results
The index is extending the weekly upside for the second session in a row on Tuesday amidst the prevailing risk-on tone and despite poor results from the domestic docket and declining US yields.
Indeed, the greenback managed to fade the initial pessimism and regained poise despite US inflation figures came in on the soft side for the month of December. Furthermore, headline CPI rose 0.2% MoM and 2.3% on an annualized basis, while Core CPI gained 0.1% inter-month and 2.3% on a yearly view. Earlier in the session, the NFIB index also surprised to the downside, dropping to 102.7 during last month.
The firm note in the buck remains despite yields of the key US 10-year note have lost the grip and are now challenging the 1.82% level, down around 4 bps from earlier tops.
Later in the day, NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) will discuss Behavioural Science in London and Kansas City Fed E.George (2022 voter, hawkish) speaks at an event in KC.
What to look for around USD
The index has started the week on a mild positive tone following last week’s new 2020 highs and despite the latest Payrolls figures disappointed expectations. In the meantime, all the attention has now shifted to the imminent sign of the ‘Phase One’ deal with China while tensions on the US-Iran front continues to evaporate. So far, the recovery in the greenback continues to target the key 200-day SMA in the 97.70 region. Above this level, DXY should regain the constructive view, always underpinned by the so far ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.06% at 97.43 and a breakout of 97.58 (2020 high Jan.9) would open the door to 97.69 (200-day SMA) and finally 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, initial contention is expected at 97.19 (21-day SMA) seconded by 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31) and finally 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.11 on USD strength, amid trade headlines, US CPI
EUR/USD has extended its falls and trades near 1.11 as the greenback gains ground. US inflation met expectations with 2.3% and optimism about the US-Sino trade deal prevails.
GBP/USD battles 1.30 amid US inflation figures, BOE cut speculation
GBP/USD has fallen back below 1.30 as the US dollar regains its ground. Speculation about an upcoming rate cut in the UK weighs on the pound. US CPI met expectations with 2.3%.
Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off
The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.
Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle. All eyes remain on the US CPI data for fresh trading impulse.
USD/JPY clings to small gains above 110 after US CPI data
Annual core CPI in US stayed unchanged at 2.3% in December. US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 97.50. Wall Street looks to open flat on Tuesday.