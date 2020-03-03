US Dollar Index falls to 97.00 on Fed emergency rate cut

- Greenback tumbles across the board, then moves modestly off lows.
- DXY heads for the lowest close since early January.
The US dollar dropped across the board following an emergency rate cut to the Fed Funds of 50 basis points. The greenback lost ground against majors but mainly versus emerging market currencies.
The US central bank had an emergency unscheduled meeting and decided to lower the interest rate. It is the most aggressive cut since the financial crisis. The rate now is 1.00-1.25%. During a press conference, Fed Chair Powell mentioned the economy is strong but the coronavirus will impact on economic activity. As usual, the central bank said is ready to act as appropriate.
“As we think the situation will deteriorate before it turns better, it is difficult for us to see why the Fed should not cut further. By cutting the Fed funds target range, the Federal Reserve has ensured that monetary policy is now neutral instead of tight. Given that the economic situation is likely to become worse before it gets better, we think the Fed needs to cut interest rates down to expansionary territory”, explained Danske Bank analysts.
The greenback dropped sharply and after Powell’s press conference managed to trim some of its losses. The biggest slide took place against emerging market currencies. The US Dollar Index fell to 97.00, the lowest since January 8 and then rebounded modestly.
Now the area around 97.40 if the immediate resistance in DXY while on the flip side, 97.00 (daily low) is the support followed by 96.75.
More Levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|97.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.86
|Daily SMA50
|97.97
|Daily SMA100
|97.87
|Daily SMA200
|97.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.03
|Previous Daily Low
|97.18
|Previous Weekly High
|99.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.96
|Previous Monthly High
|99.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.86
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses Fed cut-led rally, trades above 1.1150
EUR/USD is reversing the rally to a new two-month high of 1.1212 reached after the Fed shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 bps in response to the coronavirus crisis. The spot trades above 1.1150 as the US dollar remains offered across the board.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus.
Powell throws in the towel: Bears awake, it’s hunting season
The Fed surprise rate cut shakes confidence in managing the next crisis. A rate cut of this magnitude after the most bullish day ever on the DJIA is a bad idea. Volatility has returned after the decision, a sign that the market is not taking it well.
XAU/USD soars above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch
Gold prices have leaped after the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points in a shock move to tackle the evolving risk of coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.