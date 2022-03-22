US Dollar Index extends the upside to the 99.00 area

- DXY advances further and approaches 99.00.
- US yields pushes higher to new cycle tops.
- Fedspeak, Richmond Fed index next in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, maintains the bid bias unchanged near the 99.00 region on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index stronger on yields, risk-off
The index extends the march north for the third session in a row on Tuesday and trades at shouting distance from the 99.00 barrier as market participants keep adjusting to the recent hawkish message from Chief Powell, the move higher in US yields and the persistent uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine.
Indeed, US yields across the curve move further up after Chair Powell expressed his concerns over the elevated inflation and opened the door to a faster pace of the Fed’s tightening cycle. On this, Powell even considered the probability of a 50 bps rate hike in May.
Currently, and according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 50 bps interest rate hike at the May 4 meeting is at almost 64%, up from around 50% just a week ago.
In the US data space, the Richmond Fed Index will be the sole release along with speeches by NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist), San Francisco Fed M.Daly (2024 voter, hawkish) and Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawkish).
What to look for around USD
The index extends further the bounce off last week’s lows in the sub-98.00 area following the start of the tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve at its meeting on March 16. Concerns surrounding the geopolitical landscape prop up further the demand for the buck in combination with the offered stance in the risk-associated complex. Looking at the broader picture, bouts of risk aversion – exclusively emanating from Ukraine - should underpin inflows into the safe havens and lend legs to the dollar at a time when its constructive outlook remains well supported by the current elevated inflation narrative, a potential more aggressive tightening stance from the Fed and the solid performance of the US economy.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Fed Powell, New Home Sales (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Durable Goods Orders, Flash PMIs (Thursday) – Final Consumer Sentiment, Pending Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Futures of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.26% at 98.73 and a break above 98.96 (weekly high March 22) would open the door to 99.29 (high March 14) and finally 99.41 (2022 high March 7). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 97.72 (weekly low March 17) followed by 97.71 (weekly low March10) and then 97.44 (monthly high January 28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, closes in on 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,930
After moving up and down in a relatively tight range near $1,935 in the Asian session, gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European trading hours and fell toward $1,920. The yellow metal is struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market atmosphere.
Breaking: Ethereum breaks through $3,000 and now targets $4,000
Ethereum price looks more bullish as the week progresses after breaking through $3,000. ETH price is likely to keep charging higher if bulls can maintain momentum.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes.