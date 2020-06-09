US Dollar Index extends the bounce and approaches 97.00

- DXY comes up after bottoming out near 96.50 in early trade.
- The risk-on sentiment remains subdued and lifts the dollar.
- NFIB index, Wholesale Inventories, API’s report next on the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, has met support near 96.50 and is now looking to retest the 97.00 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index focused on data, re-opening of economy
The index is navigating the area of daily highs just below 97.00 the figure against the backdrop of renewed selling pressure in the risk-associated complex.
In fact, after bottoming out in the 96.50 region earlier in the Asian session, the dollar has managed to regain some composure in the wake of the opening bell in Euroland and as market participants continue to cash out recent gains in the risk complex.
In the meantime, investors’ attention remains well on the progress of the re-opening of the economy, relegating somewhat concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and usual US-China trade.
In the US data space, the NFIB index is coming up next seconded by Wholesale Inventories, the IBD/TIPP index, JOLTs Job Openings and the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
What to look for around USD
The greenback struggles for direction at the beginning of the week, although it has managed to reclaim some ground lost after bottoming out in the mid-96.00s. As usual in last sessions, price action around the dollar is expected to keep tracking the performance of the broad risk appetite trends, US-China trade developments and the progress on the re-opening of the economy. On the constructive stance around the buck, bouts of risk aversion should support the investors’ preference for the greenback as a safe haven along with its status of global reserve currency and store of value.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.23% at 96.90 and a breakout of 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 98.45 (200-day SMA) and finally 99.01 (100-day SMA). On the downside, immediate contention emerges at 96.44 (monthly low Jun.5) followed by 96.33 (monthly low Dec.31 2019) and then 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018) drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
Forex Today: Can the dollar lick its wounds? Fed speculation, geopolitics, and data eyed
US stocks are taking a breather after erasing the year-to-date losses and the dollar is licking its wounds. Speculation about the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday, coronavirus decisions, and a mix of figures is on the agenda.
XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
WTI: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.