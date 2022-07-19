- The DXY has extended its recovery above 107.50 despite long-run inflation expectations having declined.
- Vulnerable oil prices in July and higher real income shocks may trim the inflation rate.
- A light economic calendar this week will keep the DXY on the sidelines.
The US dollar index (DXY) has given an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 107.37-107.46. The DXY is aiming higher and may find resistance near the round-level resistance of 108.00. Earlier, the asset witnessed a steep fall after printing a fresh 19-year high of 109.30 last week. The DXY slipped heavily as the odds of a 100 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its July monetary policy meeting trimmed.
Long-run inflation expectations trim
On Friday, the long-run inflation expectation component of the survey declined to 2.8% vs. 3.1% recorded in June's final print. Post the data, the probability of a 100 basis points rate hike in July dropped below 30% from nearly 90% earlier in the week.
Lower oil prices and large real income shock to reduce the inflation rate
Investors are expecting that the price pressures in the US economy are near their peak levels. The consensus is backed by vulnerable oil prices in July and likely lower aggregate demand. Expectations for slippage in the overall demand will shift the raw-material prices lower and therefore, result in a sigh of relief for the inflation rate.
Key data this week: Housing Starts, Initial Jobless Claims, S&P Global Purchase Managers Index (PMI).
Major events this week: Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes, People’s Bank of China (PBOC) monetary policy, European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision, and Bank of Japan (BOC) monetary policy.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|107.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.09
|Daily SMA50
|104.37
|Daily SMA100
|102.19
|Daily SMA200
|98.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.96
|Previous Daily Low
|106.88
|Previous Weekly High
|109.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.07
|Previous Monthly High
|105.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
