US Dollar Index extends gains to the 97.90 region, focus on Fed, trade

- DXY moves higher to levels just below the 98.00 handle.
- US 10-year yields drop to 2-week lows around 1.75%.
- FOMC minutes will be the salient event later today.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is adding to Tuesday’s gains in the 97.90 region.
US Dollar Index focused on trade and FOMC
The index has managed to regain some poise after some decent support appears to have emerged in the 97.70/65 band. The immediate target is now at the 98.00 handle amidst increased and renewed US-China trade concerns.
Furthermore, fresh trade jitters have forced US 10-year yields to keep losing ground and recede to the 1.75% region, or 2-week lows, against a broad-based shift to the safe haven universe.
In the docket, MBA Mortgage Applications are due ahead of the key FOMC minutes, expected in the European evening.
What to look for around USD
The index seems to have met solid contention in the 97.70 region for the time being. In the meantime, headlines from the US-China trade dispute are expected to remain as the exclusive driver when comes to price action in the global markets, while investors keep monitoring US fundamentals amidst the ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Federal Reserve and the steepening of the 2y-10y yield curve seen as of late. Moving to US politics, markets keep ignoring the Trump’s impeachment developments, while the impact on the FX space remains muted. On the broader view, however, the outlook on the greenback still looks constructive on the back of the Fed’s ‘wait-and-see’ mode vs. the dovish stance from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.08% at 97.90 and a breakout of 98.45 (monthly high Nov.13) would open the door to 99.25 (high Oct.8) and then 99.67 (2019 high Oct.1). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 97.68 (monthly low Nov.18) seconded by 97.56 (200-day SMA) and finally 97.11 (monthly low Nov.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Inside bar candle makes today's close pivotal, focus on Fed minutes
EUR/USD created an inside bar candlestick pattern on Tuesday, making today's close pivotal. A close above Tuesday's high would imply a continuation of the rally from 1.0989. The focus is on the FOMC’s view on the risks to the outlook.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 1.2900 as UK PM Johnson struggles to top the polls
GBP/USD declines for the second consecutive day amid doubts over the Tory leader’s public favor after the ITV debate. Broad USD strength offers additional weakness to the pair. FOMC minutes, trade/political headlines in focus.
USD/JPY off lows, bulls not out of the woods yet
USD/JPY has recovered from session lows of 108.36 but remains on the defensive below 109.07. The pair is currently trading near 108.50 and the 14-pip recovery is somewhat confounding, given the S&P 500 futures are still down -0.25% on the renewed US-China political tensions.
Gold: $1,475 continues to cap upside
Gold is again having a tough time scaling $1,475 in a convincing manner. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,473 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,475.25 an hour ago. Notably, $1,475 capped upside on Monday, Tuesday and also on Nov. 14.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.