US Dollar Index extends gains to 97.60, 3-day high

DXY moves higher and prints highs around 97.60.

Yields of the US 10-year note deflated from recent tops.

Markets’ attention remains on Brexit, ECB event.

The Greenback is extending the recovery from recent 2-month lows and it has already regained the 97.60 region, or 3-day tops when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index looks to Brexit headlines

The index keeps recovering ground lost early on Wednesday, extending the surpass of the key 200-day SMA (97.39) and reaching multi-day highs around 97.60. Once again, disappointing news from the Brexit process has undermined the sentiment in the riskier assets and played in favour of the buck.

In addition, above-estimates results from the ongoing US earnings season have been also propping up the upbeat mood around the Greenback since the beginning of the week.

Very thin US docket will only see MBA’s weekly Mortgage Applications and the report on US crude oil inventories by the EIA, ahead of Thursday’s New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders and advanced PMIs.

What to look for around USD

The index managed to regain fresh buying impetus and clinch tops above 97.50 amidst rising scepticism on the US-China trade front and negative developments from the Brexit negotiations. In the meantime, investors’ attention has now shifted to the increasing likeliness of another insurance cut by the Fed at the October meeting amidst some loss of momentum in the US economy, particularly after recent figures from the manufacturing sector, mixed inflation results and some slowdown in consumer spending. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In addition, the positive view on USD remains well sustained by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.04% at 97.55 and a breakout of 97.60 (high Oct.23) would open the door to 97.80 (100-day SMA) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.9). On the flip side, the next support lines up at 97.14 (monthly low Oct.18) seconded by 97.03 (monthly low Aug.9) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18).