US Dollar Index extends gains to 97.60, 3-day high

- DXY moves higher and prints highs around 97.60.
- Yields of the US 10-year note deflated from recent tops.
- Markets’ attention remains on Brexit, ECB event.
The Greenback is extending the recovery from recent 2-month lows and it has already regained the 97.60 region, or 3-day tops when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index looks to Brexit headlines
The index keeps recovering ground lost early on Wednesday, extending the surpass of the key 200-day SMA (97.39) and reaching multi-day highs around 97.60. Once again, disappointing news from the Brexit process has undermined the sentiment in the riskier assets and played in favour of the buck.
In addition, above-estimates results from the ongoing US earnings season have been also propping up the upbeat mood around the Greenback since the beginning of the week.
Very thin US docket will only see MBA’s weekly Mortgage Applications and the report on US crude oil inventories by the EIA, ahead of Thursday’s New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders and advanced PMIs.
What to look for around USD
The index managed to regain fresh buying impetus and clinch tops above 97.50 amidst rising scepticism on the US-China trade front and negative developments from the Brexit negotiations. In the meantime, investors’ attention has now shifted to the increasing likeliness of another insurance cut by the Fed at the October meeting amidst some loss of momentum in the US economy, particularly after recent figures from the manufacturing sector, mixed inflation results and some slowdown in consumer spending. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In addition, the positive view on USD remains well sustained by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.04% at 97.55 and a breakout of 97.60 (high Oct.23) would open the door to 97.80 (100-day SMA) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.9). On the flip side, the next support lines up at 97.14 (monthly low Oct.18) seconded by 97.03 (monthly low Aug.9) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.