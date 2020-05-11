US Dollar Index eases from tops, around 99.70

- The index gives away initial gains and returns to 99.70.
- Market’s focus remains on the re-opening of the US economy.
- Fedspeak, CPI, Powell, Claims, U-Mich of note in the docket.
The greenback, tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is correcting lower to the 99.70/60 band after hitting tops near 99.90 during early trade.
US Dollar Index focused on risk, coronavirus
The index is reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks, as market participants continue to evaluate the potential re-opening of the US economy.
In fact, as the advance of the coronavirus in the US is losing traction, many states continue to make preparations for an imminent resumption, albeit at a gradual pace, of the economic activity.
On another front, the US-China trade tensions appear somewhat mitigated following last week’s news that a probable meeting between both parties is likely in the near-term. The trade scenario, however, looks fragile in light of the persistent criticism by President Trump over China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Later in the docket, Chicago Fed C.Evans (2021 voter, centrist) and Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2021 voter, centrist) are due to speak.
Moving forward, inflation figures gauged by the CPI are due along with Chief Powell’s testimony, weekly Initial Claims and the preliminary print of the U-Mich index.
What to look for around USD
The greenback came under renewed downside pressure in the second half of last week on the back of the improved mood in the risk-complex and following a poor print from US Payrolls. In the meantime, investors have now shifted the attention to the US-China trade war, while the country keeps planning the gradual re-opening of the economy. Supporting the momentum around the greenback emerges the current “flight-to-safety” environment, helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value. On another front, and following the FOMC event, the Fed is expected to stay on the loose end of the monetary policy stance, at least until the coronavirus crisis abates.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.60% at 99.70 and a break above 100.40 (weekly high May 7) would open the door to 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6). On the downside, immediate contention is located at 98.57 (weekly low May 4) followed by 98.37 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.