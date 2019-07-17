US Dollar Index eases from recent tops, near 97.30

- DXY moved near 97.50 on Tuesday on upbeat data releases.
- US 10-year yields recede to the 2.10% area.
- US Housing Starts, Building Permits, Fed’s beige Book next on tap.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. its main rivals, is struggling for direction on Wednesday and returns to the 97.30 region.
US Dollar Index looks to data, trade
The index gathered extra steam on Tuesday following auspicious results from Retail Sales during June, expanding more than expected. Extra optimism came in later in the day with better-than-forecasted results from Manufacturing Production, the NAHB index and Business Inventories.
There was no news from the speech by Chief Powell in Paris, where he reiterated the Fed will act to support the economic expansion, all amidst rising bets on a rate cut later this month. In addition, Powell noted that FOMC members remain concerned over global growth, Brexit uncertainty, the federal debt ceiling and persistent inflation below the Fed’s target.
Also lending some wings to the buck, President Trump poured cold water over expectations of a US-China trade deal, noting that there is still a long way to go in negotiations. He even hinted at the likeliness of extra tariffs on Chinese products worth $325 billion.
In the data space later today, the focus of attention will be on the US housing sector with the releases of June figures for Housing Starts and Building Permits seconded by the EIA weekly report on crude oil inventories and the publications of the Fed’s Beige Book.
What to look for around USD
DXY has recovered some composure after once again testing the vicinity of the 200-day SMA in the 96.70 region on Friday, all in response to the dovish message from Chief Powell and the FOMC minutes. Speculations among investors have already priced in a 25 bps rate cut hits month, although a bigger rate cut is not utterly ruled out just yet. Trade tensions and global growth concerns continue to cloud the US outlook while the lack of upside traction in inflation remains worrisome. Confronting this scenario, the greenback still looks underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals when compared to its G10 peers and the shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.06% at 97.31 and faces the next resistance at 97.59 (high Jul.9) followed by 97.80 (monthly high Jun.3) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the flip side, a break below 96.73 (200-day SMA) would aim for 96.46 (low Jun.7) and then 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks south as markets scale back Fed rate cut bets
EUR/USD risks falling below key support at 1.1193 as markets seem to have scaled back expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the overnight trade. Technical set up favors the bears.
GBP/USD: Recovery underway as traders await UK CPI for fresh direction
A minor correction in the US dollar across its main competitors appears to prompt a recovery in GBP/USD from 27-month lows, as the rates hold above the 1.24 handle ahead of the UK CPI data. Hard Brexit woes to remain in play.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures amid weaker USD
USD/JPY found buyers ahead of the 108 handle amid an uptick in S&P 500 futures, although the recovery appears limited by broad-based USD retreat and mixed Asian equities. Focus on US housing data for fresh impetus.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-back rally. US-Japan working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.