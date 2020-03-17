US Dollar Index eases from 3-week highs near 99.60

- DXY regains the 99.00 mark and above on Tuesday.
- US Retail Sales disappointed estimates in February.
- Funding stress around the dollar boost the index.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), has resumed the upside on Tuesday well above the 99.00 mark.
US Dollar Index boosted by funding stress
The index has almost fully reversed the late February sell-off to new YTD lows in the 94.60 region, managing to regain the 99.00 mark and above so far today and opening the door at the same time to another visit to 2020 highs in the 99.90 region (and even a test of the key triple-digit hurdle).
DXY quickly reversed Monday’s pullback, helped by increasing funding stress around the buck and heightened weakness in rivals such as the euro, the yen and the sterling.
In the docket, the dollar practically ignored the data after advanced Retail Sales contracted more than expected during February and the Capacity Utilization eased a tad during the same period. On the brighter side, the Industrial Production expanded 0.6% MoM and JOLTs Job Openings surpassed consensus at 6.963M in January.
What to look for around USD
DXY rapidly left behind the pessimism at the beginning of the week and regained the constructive outlook, particularly after surpassing the key 200-day SMA in the 97.80 region. In the meantime, markets’ focus remains on the developments from the COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy amidst (now) looser monetary policy conditions. While market participants continue to adjust to the recent measures by the Federal Reserve (and major central banks), signs of rising stress around USD funding are also lending extra legs to the sharp recovery.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 1.42% at 99.39 and a breakout of 99.57 (weekly high Mar.17) would open the door to 99.67 (monthly high Oct.1 2019) and finally 99.91 (2020 high Feb.20). On the flip side, immediate contention is seen at 97.82 (200-day SMA) seconded by 97.45 (low Mar.16) and then 97.26 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
