US Dollar Index eases from 3-week highs beyond 99.10

- DXY met some selling pressure above the 99.00 handle.
- US Q2 GDP came in at 2.0% QoQ, matching forecasts.
- Fedspeak next of relevance in the calendar.
Tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the Greenback has now given away earlier gains and returns to the sub-99.00 area.
US Dollar Index offered post-data, turns negative
After recording fresh 3-week highs in the 98.10/15 band, the index met some sellers following US data releases.
In fact, the last revision of GDP figures showed the US economy expanded 2.0% QoQ during the April-June period, matching the previous estimates, while prices tracked by the GDP Price index rose 2.6% inter-quarter, surpassing forecasts.
In addition, initial Claims rose at a weekly 213K, just a tad below consensus and taking the 4-Week Average to 212.00K from 212.75K.
Further out, advanced trade deficit widened to $72.83 billion (from $72.46 billion), although it bettered expectations for a bigger deficit.
DXY is now losing some upside momentum following Trump-Ukraine headlines, all amidst rising uncertainty regarding the call for an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
What to look for around USD
Market participants have already digested the recent FOMC event and appear to have shifted their focus to the US-China trade war once again. Domestic data in combination with politics and trade developments should be key in determining the next decision on rates after Fed’s Powell left the door open for extra easing along the road. However, the increasing dissent among FOMC members casts further clouds on the probability of extra stimulus at the upcoming meetings, leaving the outlook on interest rates quite mixed, to say the least. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is still well underpinned by the solid US labour market, strong consumer confidence and spending and the auspicious pick up in consumer prices, all adding to the safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.12% at 98.89 and faces the next support at 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) followed by 97.65 (100-day SMA) and finally 97.17 (low Aug.23). On the other hand, a break above 99.13 (high Sep.26) would aim for 99.37 (2019 high Sep.3) and then 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh two-year lows amid OK US GDP
EUR/USD has bounced to around 1.0950 after hitting a new 2019 low earlier. The greenback is retreating amid trade and political uncertainty. US GDP was confirmed at 2% as expected.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
A note on American Presidential impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.