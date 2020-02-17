US Dollar Index eases from 2020 highs near 99.20

- DXY is down smalls, still close to YTD peaks.
- US markets are closed on Monday due to Washington’s Birthday.
- FOMC minutes, Philly Fed index, flash PMIs due later in the week.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), seems to have met strong resistance in the area of yearly tops around 99.20.
US Dollar Index looks to China, data
The index is giving away part of the recent advance to new multi-month peaks in the 99.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.
In fact, the buck’s rally appears to be taking a breather on Monday amidst no fresh news around the COVID-19, alternating risk appetite trends and the absence of activity in the US markets due to the Washington’s Birthday holiday.
February’s positive momentum around the greenback has been sustained so far by, in general, better-than-expected results in domestic fundamentals as well as persistent weakness in some of its rivals and safe haven demand on the back of increasing reported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.
Later in the week, the FOMC minutes (Wednesday) will be the salient event, seconded by the Philly Fed manufacturing gauge (Thursday) and advanced Markit’s PMIs for the month of February (Friday).
What to look for around USD
The index has extended the march north to the vicinity of 99.20 mark, clinching at the same time new 2020 tops. Investors should now keep looking to the performance of US fundamentals and the broader risk appetite trends for direction as well as any fresh developments from the COVID-19. In the meantime, the outlook on the dollar remains constructive and bolstered by the current “appropriate” monetary stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the “good shape” of the domestic economy, the buck’s safe haven appeal and its status of “global reserve currency”.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.05% at 99.11 and faces initial support at 98.75 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the February rally) seconded by 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and then 98.22 (21-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakout of 99.17 (2020 high Feb.14) would aim for 99.37 (high Sep.3 2019) and finally 99.67 (2019 high Oct.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Investors add bets to position for weakness in the Euro
EUR/USD is looking south and investors are adding bets to position for deeper losses in the common currency. The spot printed its worst daily close in nearly three years on Tuesday. Broader market sentiment and Eurozone data are likely to guide EUR/USD pair.
GBP/USD awaits UK Consumer Price Index for fresh moves
GBP/USD clings to 1.3000 ahead of the London open on Wednesday. The cable has been in a 10-pip choppy range between 1.2995 and 1.3005 since the start of the Asian session. The reason to blame could be traced from the upcoming UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Forex Today: Risk recovers on fading coronavirus fears; UK CPI – up next
Risk-recovery emerged as the main underlying theme in Asia this Wednesday. A slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter, and China’s containment efforts helped subside the fears.
Gold: Eyeing $1,612, $1,620 as next bullish levels amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus fears continue underpinning gold prices. While China has announced measures to help the economy, fears of growing economic damage, XAU/USD is holding onto gains above $1,600. What are the next levels to watch?
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.