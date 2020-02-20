US Dollar Index eases from 2020 highs just below 100.00

- DXY gives away some gains after hitting fresh yearly highs at 99.91.
- The solid momentum around the dollar looks unabated so far.
- US Philly Fed manufacturing index crushed estimates in February.
Another session, another 2020 high for the greenback, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to the 99.90/95 band earlier on Thursday, just to shed some pips soon afterwards.
US Dollar Index stays supported by data, JPY-selling
The upside momentum surrounding the index remains well and sound for yet another session, although it has run out of steam just ahead of the psychological barrier at 100.00 the figure on Thursday.
As usual in past sessions, auspicious results from the US docket lent extra oxygen to the buck on Thursday, after the Philly Fed manufacturing gauge came in well above estimates at 36.7 for the current month. Additional data saw weekly Claims rising to 210K and taking the 4-Week Average to 209.00K from 212.25K.
Also sustaining the upside in the buck, USD/JPY continues its strong march north in response to increasing speculation regarding the possibility that the Japanese economy could enter into recession in the near-term, all fuelling the sharp depreciation of the yen.
It is worth mentioning that, in general, better-than-expected results in the key US fundamentals could prompt market participants to start pricing in the likeliness that the Fed might not be “forced” to implement another “insurance cut” later this year, which could be also lending extra legs to the buck’s rally.
What to look for around USD
The index has extended the march north to new 2020 highs just below 100.00 the figure earlier on Thursday, keeping the bid bias well in place for the time being. Investors are expected to keep looking to the performance of US fundamentals and the broader risk appetite trends for direction as well as any fresh developments from the COVID-19. In the meantime, the outlook on the dollar remains constructive and bolstered by the current “appropriate” monetary stance from the Fed (once again confirmed at the FOMC minutes on Wednesday) vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the “good shape” of the domestic economy, the buck’s safe haven appeal and its status of “global reserve currency”.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.11% at 99.70 and a breakout of 99.91 (2020 high Feb.20) would aim for 100.00 (psychological barrier) and finally 101.34 (monthly high Apr.10 2017). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 98.94 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 2020 rally) seconded by 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and then 98.46 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2020 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains
GBP/USD has reversed its gains and trades closer to 1.2850, the lowest since November. UK retail sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. Brexit uncertainty and US dollar strength are driving the falls.
EUR/USD holds near multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. ECB's minutes failed to impress.
USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days
USD/JPY has topped 112 before consolidating its gains. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.