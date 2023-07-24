US Dollar Index: DXY traces firmer yields to poke two-week high near 101.50, US statistics eyed

- US Dollar Index bulls pause at the highest levels in fortnight after the five-day winning streak.
- Comparatively better US PMI keeps Fed hawks hopeful despite looming fears of policy pivot.
- Upbeat sentiment adds strength to US Treasury bond yields and propels DXY ahead of second-tier US data.
- US CB Consumer Confidence for July eyed ahead of the all-important Fed Interest Rate Decision.
US Dollar Index (DXY) clings to the highest levels in two weeks, making rounds to 101.45-40 during the initial hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies seeks fresh to extend the five-day uptrend while waiting for the US CB Consumer Confidence for July and Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
That said, the DXY refreshed a multi-day high the previous day despite marking unimpressive data as the preliminary readings of the US S&P Global PMIs for July were comparatively better than other major economies including the UK, Eurozone, Australia and Japan. Adding strength to the US Dollar’s run-up were upbeat US Treasury bond yields and the market’s preparations for the Fed monetary policy updates.
On Monday, the first readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for July improved to 49.0 from 46.3 prior and 46.4 market forecasts while the Services PMI eased to 52.4 versus 54.0 expected and 54.4 previous readings. With this, the Composite PMI edged lower to 52.0 from 53.2 prior and 53.1 market forecasts. That said, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June slid to -0.32 from -0.28 prior (revised) and 0.03 market forecasts.
Elsewhere, the manufacturing activity data from Eurozone and Germany dropped to the lowest levels since 2020 while the PMIs from the UK, Australia and Japan were also suggesting fears of easy economic activities. The same challenged hawkish bias about the major central banks and weighed on the respective currencies versus the US Dollar. Though, the risk-on mood allowed the Australian Dollar (AUD) to battle against the greenback.
That said, Wall Street closed on the positive side while the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels in two weeks, firmer around 3.88% and 4.92% by the press time.
It’s worth observing that the last week’s upbeat prints of the US Retail Sales Group for June superseded the downbeat US housing and activity data to underpin the US Dollar’s rebound from the lowest levels in 15 months. Even so, the previously released US employment and inflation clues have been downbeat and flag fears of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot past July, which in turn prod the greenback bulls of late.
Moving on, the US CB Consumer Confidence for July, expected 112.1 versus 109.70 prior, will entertain the DXY traders ahead of the key Fed decision day.
Also read: Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move
Technical analysis
Successful trading beyond the support-turned-resistance area comprising multiple lows marked since February, around 100.80, allows the US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls to remain hopeful of visiting the previous support line stretched from mid-April, close to 102.45 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|101.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.77
|Daily SMA50
|102.7
|Daily SMA100
|102.61
|Daily SMA200
|103.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.19
|Previous Daily Low
|100.72
|Previous Weekly High
|101.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.57
|Previous Monthly High
|104.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
