US Dollar Index: DXY traces firmer yields to grind higher past 102.50 amid hawkish Fed concerns

- US Dollar Index prints three-day winning streak by extending last week’s recovery from monthly low.
- Fed report to Congress, comments from officials and upbeat US housing data favor DXY bulls.
- Challenges to sentiment add strength to US Dollar recovery as markets await more clues after Monday’s Juneteenth holiday.
- Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony is the key event of the week, PMIs are important too.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays on the front foot as it refreshes intraday high near 102.55 during early Tuesday.
In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies copies the moves of the US Treasury bond yields while printing the third consecutive daily run-up, so far, while extending the previous week’s rebound from the monthly low.
That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind higher to 3.82% and 4.75%, up for the third consecutive day by the press time.
The US bond coupons justify the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July rate hike, nearly 70% of late, as well as the trader’s rush towards risk safety amid indecision about China.
The Fed monetary policy reports to the US Congress and the latest comments from the Fed officials have been hawkish. That said, the Fed policy report for Congress said, “Inflation in the US is well above target and the labor market remains very tight,” as per Reuters, which in turn put a floor under the US Dollar Index (DXY). Among the Fed talkers, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller also appeared a bit hawkish and helped the DXY to reverse from a multi-day low.
On the other hand, the US-China tension about Taiwan escalated and the concerns about China’s inability to propel the growth trajectory also roiled the sentiment and the Juneteenth holiday in the US. It’s worth observing that the US National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey jumped to 55.0 in June from 50.0 prior, marking the highest level in 11 months and favored the DXY to grind higher, before the latest retreat.
It’s worth noting that the upbeat yields in the Eurozone and the UK also favored the US bond coupons and the DXY despite the Juneteenth holiday the previous day.
Moving on, a return of the full markets may entertain the DXY traders with the US housing numbers on the calendar to watch. Though, major attention will be given to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony and preliminary readings of June’s PMIs for a clear short-term view.
Technical analysis
While upbeat oscillators favor the latest recovery of the US Dollar Index (DXY), the 50-DMA and a two-week-old falling resistance line, respectively near 102.65 and 103.00, can challenge the upside momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|102.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.6
|Daily SMA50
|102.61
|Daily SMA100
|103.06
|Daily SMA200
|104.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.56
|Previous Daily Low
|102.25
|Previous Weekly High
|103.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.01
|Previous Monthly High
|104.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6800 after PBOC's rate cut, RBA Minutes
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and is challenging 0.6800 after the PBOC cut key rates while the less hawkish RBA June meeting MInutes added to the weight on the Aussie. RBA Bullock's comments fail to impress. Fedspeak, US data eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0925 as Fed vs ECB battle heats up
EUR/USD drops for the third consecutive day amid early Tuesday morning in Europe, refreshing intraday low near 1.0920. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies the failure to cross the 1.0970-60 area in the last week, as well as a three-day-old falling resistance line.
Gold: For how long will 100 DMA guard the XAU/USD downside? Premium
Gold price is consolidating in multi-day-day lows while hovering around the $1,950 level early Tuesday. Hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations continue to provide legs to the United States Dollar (USD) recovery alongside the uptrend in the US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto.com rejects accusations of propriety trading, citing risk-neutral operations
Crypto.com has denied allegations that the exchange condones insider trading, citing a stern resolve to steer clear of controversial practices. The articulation comes after five people close to the matter, told Financial Times that the cryptocurrency platform had commissioned internal teams to engage in the crime.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space. Further rate hikes in the likes of the UK, Norway and Switzerland can hold the strong dollar in check.