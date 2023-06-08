US Dollar Index: DXY struggles to cheer Fed rate hike concerns, upbeat yields around 104.00

- US Dollar Index remains depressed after reversing from the highest levels in three months, mildly offered of late.
- Fears of slower US economic growth, mixed concerns about Fed rate hike prod DXY traders.
- Upbeat yields put a floor under DXY prices amid sluggish sessions.
- Risk catalysts, second-tier US data eyed for clear directions.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays pressured around 104.00 amid early Thursday in Asia as hawkish Fed bets jostle with the US growth fears amid a sluggish session. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies fails to justify upbeat US Treasury bond yields, as well as the greenback’s haven status.
That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose the most in five weeks to 3.79% while the two-year counterpart marched to 4.52% at the latest.
On Wednesday, the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report said that the global economy is set for a weak recovery over the coming years as persistent core inflation and tighter monetary policy weigh on demand.
It should be noted that the looming fears of a $1.0 bond issuance by the United States Treasury Department, due to the debt-ceiling deal, also prod the market sentiment and weigh on the bond price, as well as bolster the yields while putting a floor under the DXY.
On the same line, downbeat statistics from China and the US underpin global recession woes and join the fears of higher interest rates from the key central banks to weigh on the risk appetite and favor the US Dollar.
Furthermore, US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, rise to the highest levels in a week and tease the Fed hawks, as well as the US Dollar Index buyers.
Alternatively, the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s 25 bps rate hike in July increased, even as the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to keep the rates unchanged. The same joins recently downbeat US data to weigh on the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid a sluggish session.
Looking forward, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be eyed for clear directions. However, major attention should be given to the risk catalysts and the yields as the latest shift in the market’s sentiment weighs on the risk-barometer pair.
Technical analysis
A one-week-old descending resistance line, around 104.20 at the latest, joins nearly overbought RSI (14) and looming bear cross on the MACD to direct US Dollar Index bears toward the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 103.40 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|104.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.42
|Daily SMA50
|102.45
|Daily SMA100
|102.96
|Daily SMA200
|105.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.37
|Previous Daily Low
|103.81
|Previous Weekly High
|104.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.38
|Previous Monthly High
|104.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.97
