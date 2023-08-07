US Dollar Index: DXY steadies around 102.00 as Fed hawks flex muscles ahead of US inflation

- US Dollar Index prods two-day losing streak but stays defensive ahead of top-tier data/events.
- Hawkish comments from Fed’s bowman, cautious mood before US inflation put a floor under DXY price.
- Upbeat prints of US CPI, PPI becomes necessary for Greenback buyers to keep the reins.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays defensive around 102.00 during Monday’s sluggish Asian session, while challenging a two-day losing streak, as well as rising in the last three consecutive weeks. In doing so, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies struggles to cheer the recently hawkish Fed comments amid mixed data. Further, the DXY also portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation data for July.
During the weekend, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman said that the Fed should remain willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting if the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled. Previously, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday to Bloomberg, that the central bank is likely to keep monetary policy in a restrictive territory well into 2024. On the contrary, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that they should start thinking about how long to hold rates.
It’s worth observing that the US credit rating downgrade bolstered the Greenback’s haven demand despite mixed data. That said, the US employment report posted a softer-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figure of 187K, versus 185K prior (revised) and 200K market forecasts, whereas the Unemployment Rate eased to 3.5% from 3.6% expected and previous readings. Further, the Average Hourly Earnings reprinted 0.4% MoM and 4.4% YoY numbers by defying the expectations of witnessing a slight reduction in wage growth.
Also notable is the fact that the ISM Manufacturing PMI for July improved a bit but the more important Services PMI dropped for the said month. Additionally, US Factory Orders edged higher for June and so did the second-tier employment-linked data like Nonfarm Productivity and JOLT Job Openings. However, the Q2 Unit Labor Cost eased and troubled favoring the Fed’s September rate hike.
Against this backdrop, the market’s bets on the Fed’s September rate hike eased from 20.0% to 13% on a weekly basis, per the CME’s FedWatch Tool. Furthermore, the latest retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from a multi-month high also prods the DXY bulls.
Looking ahead, US inflation numbers, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, become crucial for the DXY traders to watch for clear directions as market players appear confused about the Fed’s September rate hike.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest inaction, the US Dollar Index stays below a convergence of the 50-DMA and 100-DMA, around 102.35, which in turn joins recently downbeat oscillators to direct the DXY sellers toward a three-week-old rising support line, at 101.50 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|102.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.22
|Daily SMA50
|102.39
|Daily SMA100
|102.34
|Daily SMA200
|103.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.62
|Previous Daily Low
|101.74
|Previous Weekly High
|102.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.53
|Previous Monthly High
|103.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|99.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints unimpressive week-start below 0.6600, Australia/US inflation clues eyed
AUD/USD kick-starts the inflation week with no major changes, making rounds to around 0.6570, defending the last two days’ corrective bounce off the key support line. The Aussie pair justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier inflation clues from Australia and the US.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1000 on fears of ECB peak rates, hawkish Fed moves on upbeat US CPI
EUR/USD begins the key inflation week on a back foot, after rising in the last two consecutive days, as sellers attack the 1.1000 psychological magnet during early hours of Monday’s Asian session. The Euro pair retreats from a three-week-old falling resistance line.
Gold keeps $1,960 in the spotlight as United States inflation loom
Gold price begins the week comprising the key United States inflation without much surprises as it defends the previous day’s corrective bounce off an important support line, mainly backed by mixed US employment report. The XAU/USD seesaws near $1,943, flirting with the 50-DMA hurdle.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
Week Ahead – US inflation report coming up as Dollar storms higher
The spike in US yields this week gave the dollar a boost, but the longevity of this recovery will be decided by the next edition of US inflation. According to the Cleveland Fed Nowcast model, there is some scope for an upside inflation surprise, which would be a blessing for the dollar.