US Dollar Index: DXY steadies above 101.00 amid pre-Fed anxiety, Powell’s speech, risk catalysts eyed

- US Dollar Index picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s retreat from two-week high.
- Pre-Fed consolidation allows DXY to reverse the latest pullback amid mixed concerns.
- Fresh challenges to market sentiment from China put a floor under US Dollar.
- Fed Chair Powell needs to defend hawkish moves, suggest more rate hikes to keep US Dollar firmer.
US Dollar Index (DXY) regains upside momentum after snapping a five-day winning streak near a fortnight high the previous day. In doing so, the DXY picks up bids to 101.32 by the press time.
That said, fresh challenges to the sentiment, mainly surrounding China, as well as due to the cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements, seem to underpin the DXY recovery. However, a light calendar in Asia and the likely absence of the traders’ action, due to the cautious mood ahead of the Fed and mixed catalysts, seem to prod the US Dollar Index (DXY) traders.
Recently, Reuters reports that US 100-member Senate backed the amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by 91 to 6. This means that the policymakers back legislation requiring US companies to report investment in China technologies like semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). The same renews the US-China tension and prods the sentiment, especially amid the pre-Fed anxiety.
Previously, the upbeat statements from China Communist Party's Politburo meeting and China state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), signaled more stimulus from Beijing and bolstered the sentiment, which in turn weighed on the US Dollar. On the same line could be the recently downbeat statistics from the major economies which flag the end of the rate hike trajectory at the key central banks.
Elsewhere, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) upward revision to the global growth forecasts also favored the risk-on mood and prods the DXY bulls. Additionally, Reuters’ news stating China state banks’ defense of the Yuan (CNY), by selling the US Dollar, also seemed to have weighed on the US Dollar.
It should be observed that most US data came in positive but failed to impress the DXY bulls. That said, the US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence jumped to 117.0 for July from 110.10 prior (revised) versus market forecasts of 112.10. The survey details unveiled that the one-year consumer inflation expectations edged lower to 5.7% while the Present Situation Index and Consumer Expectations Index rose to 160.0 and 88.3 in that orders for the said month. That said, the US Housing Price Index for May reprinted the 0.7% MoM growth compared to analysts’ estimation of 0.2% whereas the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices also repeated the -1.7% YoY figures for the said month versus -2.2% expected.
While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street benchmarks closed on the positive side for the second consecutive day. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels in three weeks before ending Tuesday’s trading near 3.89%.
To sum up, the mixed sentiment and the pre-Fed consolidation prods the DXY prices and hence the risk catalysts will be crucial to watch for clear directions ahead of the Fed’s verdict. That said, the talks of the US central bank’s 0.25% rate hike are loud and clear and hence the same won’t affect the US Dollar Index much. As a result, comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest defense of the 101.00 psychological magnet, the US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls need validation from the 21-DMA and the previous support line stretched from April, respectively near 101.65 and 101.95.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|101.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.7
|Daily SMA50
|102.68
|Daily SMA100
|102.58
|Daily SMA200
|103.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.43
|Previous Daily Low
|100.89
|Previous Weekly High
|101.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.57
|Previous Monthly High
|104.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains but struggles at 0.6800, ahead of FOMC’s decision
AUD/USD begins Wednesday’s Asian session with a minimal loss of 0.08% following a positive Tuesday’s session that witnessed the pair gaining 0.78% but failing to climb above the 0.6800 figure after bouncing from a daily low of 0.6725.
EUR/USD bears flirt with multiple supports around mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.1050 amid early Wednesday morning in Asia, fading the bounce off a two-week low marked late Tuesday, as markets await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Gold keeps bounce off $1,950 support confluence with eyes on Fed
Gold steadies around $1,965 as bulls and bears jostle during the early hours of the key data comprising the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the latest headlines testing the previous optimism about China.
MATIC price is signaling a buying opportunity provided Bitcoin price falls below $29,000
MATIC price recovery was in line with the rest of the market when the cryptocurrency posted over 40% gains in a month from mid-June. In the following days, red candlesticks took over the price action, erasing a significant chunk of the gains registered by the altcoin.
Will July rate hike be one and done for the Fed?
After a short break in June, the Fed is expected to announce its eleventh rate hike. Most analysts think this will be the last rate increase of the tightening cycle that began in March 2022. If the Fed dismisses these rumors and takes more time to assess the effects from previous tightening, the greenback could still gain new traction.