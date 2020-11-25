US Dollar Index (DXY) stays pressured near monthly low on upbeat markets

- DXY consolidates recent losses with a bounce off 92.07.
- Biden’s market-positive rhetoric joins vaccine hopes amid a light calendar.
- US GDP, FOMC minutes will decorate calendar as trade/political headlines, virus updates entertain traders.
US dollar index (DXY) retraces the previous day’s losses around 92.10 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge marked the heaviest losses in three weeks the previous day as US President-elect Joe Biden’s power shift began amid hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure from global pharmaceutical companies.
Recently, Biden got powers to receive the collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the President before he spoke to unite the US. The Democratic Party member also signaled an end to damaging executive orders, which in turn offered an additional reason for the global markets to cheer the ex-Vice President’s leadership.
It’s worth mentioning that expectations that Janet Yellen will offer sound economic policies, as she did during her stint at the Fed, to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) added strength to the optimism. Furthermore, China’s readiness to offer the vaccine by the end of 2020 also pleased the bulls off-late.
On the contrary, Biden’s no for the Irish border and likely economic damage by the time vaccine arrives challenge the market sentiment.
That said, Asian stocks and the S&P 500 Futures join the US 10-year Treasury yields to mark mild optimism across the board by press time. Though, cautious sentiment ahead of US third quarter (Q3) preliminary GDP and FOMC minutes seem to have triggered the latest bounce amid a light calendar.
While the US Q3 GDP is expected to confirm the 33.1% flash readings, FOMC minutes will be closely observed for knowing the mood at the Fed after Chairman Jerome Powell recently showed concern for the economic calendar of the covid.
Read: US GDP Preview: Good reasons for an upside surprise, but not necessarily a dollar surge
Technical analysis
Monday’s bottom near 92.00 holds the key to a yearly trough surrounding 91.75 as oversold RSI conditions battle bearish catalysts.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|92.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.91
|Daily SMA50
|93.27
|Daily SMA100
|93.54
|Daily SMA200
|96.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.56
|Previous Daily Low
|92.13
|Previous Weekly High
|92.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.2
|Previous Monthly High
|94.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.7400 amid dismal Australian data
AUD/USD keeps gains while trading below the 0.7400 level, as the downbeat Australian Q3 Construction Output data fails to inspire the bulls. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave the AUD a boost on Tuesday.
Gold consolidates above $1,800, hangs near four-month lows
Gold holds just above the $1,800 threshold while taking rounds close to four-month lows. The hopes of the US stimulus and recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) keep the gold bears hopeful. DJI30, S&P 500 closed at the record top, DXY eased.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near mid-104s amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet. The bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen in the US last session. Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls. Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
WTI eases from multi-day high to sub-$45.00 area on API stockpiles
WTI steps back from the highest in more than eight months to revisit the sub-45.00 area. The black gold filled the early-March gap while rising to the eight-month high the previous day as global markets cheered optimistic signals from the US.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!