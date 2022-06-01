- The US Dollar index continues its weekly rally, up by 0.89%.
- Risk-aversion and positive US ISM Manufacturing PMI boost the greenback and rallies vs. most G7 currencies.
- US Dollar Index Price Forecast (DXY): The bias remains intact, though a break above 103.000 might pave the way for further gains.
The US Dollar Index, a measure of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of six foreign currencies, climbs 0.75% due to a risk-aversion Wednesday trading session as the New York session wanes and Asia takes over. At the time of writing, the DXY sits at 102.549.
The market mood remains negative, with US bourses closing lower while Asian equity futures register losses. Stronger than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data pressured the buck against major currencies, lifting the index. Additionally, US Treasury yields led by the 10-year benchmark note rose six bps and finished around 2.911%.
Fed speakers remain hawkish, underpinning the USD
Fed speakers crossed wires on Wednesday. The first in line was the San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said that she sees a couple of 50 bps increases and added that they need expeditiously to get rates to neutral.
Late in the day, Richmond’s Fed President, Thomas Barkin, said that a recession couldn’t be found in the data or actions of business executives. At the same time, he added that a reduction in the balance sheet does a little more on top of rate hikes to tighten policy. Barkin added that comfortable with the path of rate hikes for the next couple of meetings while supporting more rate hikes.
Closing the parade was the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. He said that “The current US macroeconomic situation is straining the Fed’s credibility with respect to its inflation target.” Furthermore, he added that the US labor markets and the US economy remain robust, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a sharp slowdown in China means risk remains “substantial.”
US Dollar Index Price Forecast (DXY): Technical outlook
The DXY remains upward biased. On Tuesday, the index pierced the 50-day moving average (DMA) around 101.447 but bounced off and closed at 101.414, forming a “bullish-piercing” pattern.
Wednesday’s price action witnessed bulls entering the market, lifting the US Dollar Index above the 102.000 mark, achieving a daily close above the May 5 swing low at 102.352. Therefore, the DXY bias remains intact.
That said, the US Dollar Index’s first resistance would be 103.000. A breach of the latter would expose the May 19 high at 103.820, followed by the YTD high at 105.005.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.542
|Today Daily Change
|0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|101.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.02
|Daily SMA50
|101.45
|Daily SMA100
|99.1
|Daily SMA200
|96.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.17
|Previous Daily Low
|101.35
|Previous Weekly High
|102.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.43
|Previous Monthly High
|105.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls could be about to throw in the towel, but the 38.2% Fibo is key
AUD/USD is flat on the day and trading in the middle of the overnight ranges. Aussie is consolidating the recent volatility and has left a doji on the daily chart. The price could be in for some sideways action as markets take a rest bite ahead of more critical US events.
EUR/USD aims to recapture weekly lows ahead of US NFP
The EUR/USD pair is juggling around 1.0650 after a sheer downside move from 1.0730 on Thursday. A sluggish consolidation move is indicating the occurrence of an intensive selling action, which will expose the asset to more downside.
Gold finds offers around $1,850 on firmer DXY, focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price XAU/USD is displaying some signs of exhaustion after a pullback move to its crucial resistance at $1,850.00. The precious metal and the DXY have displayed a rare parallel upside move as both assets were advancing north on Wednesday.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!