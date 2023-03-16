US Dollar Index: DXY pares Credit Suisse-inspired gains below 105.00, yields in focus

- US Dollar Index pares the biggest daily gains in a week, renews intraday low of late.
- Credit Suisse turmoil renews market’s fears surrounding 2008 crisis, especially after SVB, Signature Bank fallout.
- Moody’s back 0.25% Fed rate hike concerns despite recent crisis, US data came in mixed.
US Dollar Index (DXY) renews intraday low near 104.60 as it consolidates the biggest daily gains in a week during early Thursday. That said, the market’s inaction and the global policymakers’ rush to placate the fears emanating from the Credit Suisse turmoil seem to favor the DXY’s latest pullback. However, the hawkish Fed bets and an absence of any major developments that could defy the financial market risks keeps the US Dollar Index on the bull’s radar.
The Saudi National Bank’s rejection of infusing more funds into Credit Suisse propelled the key European bank’s Credit Default Swaps (CDS) and triggered the crisis for the financial markets on Wednesday. On the same line was the news that the European Central Bank (ECB) officials contacted banks to ask about exposures to Credit Suisse, which in turn fanned the risk-off mood.
To tame the risk aversion, the Swiss National Bank stepped forward while anonymous sources conveyed to Reuters that the US banks are less vulnerable to the Credit Suisse debacle. On the same line, Bank of England (BoE) also held emergency talks. Hence, the global policymakers’ rush to placate the market’s fears seem to weigh on the DXY of late.
Furthermore, global rating giant Moody’s crossed wires via Reuters while stating that it’s analysts expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to raise the federal funds rate by 25 basis points at its March 22 meeting.
The risk-aversion propelled the market’s demand for the US Treasury bonds and drowned the yields, which in turn allowed the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies to rally despite unimpressive data. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped the most in four months before bouncing off a four-month low to 3.46% at the latest. On the same line, the US two-year bond coupons refreshed a six-month low before ending the volatile Wednesday near 3.89%.
It should be noted that US Retail Sales dropped to -0.4% in February versus -0.3% expected and upwardly revised 3.2% prior while the Producer Price Index (PPI) slide to 4.6% YoY from 5.7% in January and 5.6% market forecasts. Further, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to -24.6 for March compared to analysts’ estimations of -8.0 and -5.8 prior.
Looking ahead, the second-tier data surrounding employment and activities from the US will join the risk catalysts to direct intraday DXY moves. Also important to watch will be the European Central Bank’s (ECB) action considering the latest banking fiasco in the bloc. Above all, bond market is the key to follow for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the 100-DMA, around 104.90 by the press time, directs US Dollar Index towards another attempt to break the 50-DMA support surrounding 103.45.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|104.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.57
|Daily SMA50
|103.46
|Daily SMA100
|104.43
|Daily SMA200
|106.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.11
|Previous Daily Low
|103.44
|Previous Weekly High
|105.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.05
|Previous Monthly High
|105.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD scales to 0.6640 on upbeat Australian Employment
The AUD/USD pair has extended its recovery to near 0.6640 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported upbeat Employment data. The Australian economy added fresh 64.6K payrolls in February higher than the consensus of 48.5K. In January, the Australian economy reported 11.5K lay-offs.
EUR/USD eyes 1.0600 as ECB sets for a bigger rate hike despite Credit Suisse fiasco
EUR/USD is aiming to recapture the 1.0600 resistance as hawkish ECB bets are solid despite brewing Eurozone banking system troubles. Despite the turmoil in the banking sector, ECB policymakers expect inflation to remain too high in the Eurozone.
Gold bulls eye 2023 top as Credit Suisse turmoil drowns yields
Gold buyers flex muscles around $1,920, after refreshing the highest levels in 1.5-months during a stellar show of Credit Suisse (CS) inflicted risk aversion the previous day. The risk profile deteriorates more the CS episode follows the latest fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Filecoin price crashes by 16% in a single day, FIL set to drop below $5
Filecoin price bore the brunt of the broader market cues and lost nearly half the increase observed by the asset in the span of a day. If this uncertainty continues, expect a decline below the critical support level and toward a monthly low.
US rate hikes in jeopardy?
After a brief period of calm following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse disclosed "material weaknesses" in their financial reporting controls and ongoing customer outflows, setting off another bout of instability across global assets.