US Dollar Index: DXY licks its wounds near 101.30 ahead of US inflation, bank survey report

- US Dollar Index picks up bids to pare recent losses after two-week downtrend.
- Friday’s US NFP came in firmer but revisions disappointed DXY bulls; Fed’s Bullard backs more rate hikes.
- Looming fears of US debt ceiling expiration, banking crisis put a floor under US Dollar price.
- US CPI for April, survey on US banking lending practises and current conditions will be eyed for clear directions.
US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from short-term key support as it consolidates losses made in the last two weeks around 101.35 early Monday in Asia. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies benefits the latest hawkish Fedspeak and challenges market sentiment. Also keeping the DXY buyers hopeful is the cautious mood ahead of this week’s US inflation data and a survey report on the US banking lending practices and current conditions.
DXY failed to cheer the upbeat US employment report for Friday as the higher prints of Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) failed to divert the market’s attention from downwardly revised prior readings. That said, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) unveiled a jump in the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) by 253K expected and revised down prior readings of 165K. Further, the Unemployment Rate also eased to 3.4% versus 3.5% market forecasts and the previous mark whereas Average Hourly Earnings improved to 4.4% YoY from 4.3% prior (revised) and analysts’ estimations of 4.2%.
Following the upbeat US employment report, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who supported the 25 basis point rate hike that the Fed took last week, called it "a good next step." The policymaker cited significant amount of inflation in the economy and "very tight" labor market to back his hawkish bias.
It should be noted, however, that Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish rate hike poured cold water on the face of DXY optimists in the last week.
Recently, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday issued a stark warning that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis" that also would call into question the federal government's creditworthiness, per Reuters.
Elsewhere, US Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices is up for release during the week and will be eyed for the banking crisis update as markets fear grim US bank conditions, which in turn can prod the sentiment and allow the US Dollar to lick its wounds.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed positive and the US Treasury bond yields recovered on Friday. However, the bond coupons remain depressed and exert downside pressure on the US Dollar Index ahead of the key week comprising the US inflation data for April.
“With respect to the looming April CPI release, the consensus expects that headline CPI rose 0.4% m/m with core up 0.3% m/m. For what it’s worth, the Cleveland Fed’s inflation Nowcast estimates April headline inflation rose 0.6% m/m with core up 0.5% m/m. If the April inflation data are strong, then there is a growing probability that the FOMC will have to revise up its end 2023 inflation forecasts,” said ANZ.
Technical analysis
US Dollar Index (DXY) bears need validation from a three-week-old ascending support line, near 101.20 by the press time, to challenge a yearly low of around 100.80. That said, the MACD signals suggest that the DXY bulls are running out of steam.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|101.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.7
|Daily SMA50
|102.81
|Daily SMA100
|103.07
|Daily SMA200
|106.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.79
|Previous Daily Low
|101.12
|Previous Weekly High
|102.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.03
|Previous Monthly High
|103.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
