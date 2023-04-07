US Dollar Index: DXY grinds near 102.00 as recession fears underpin haven demand ahead of US NFP

- US Dollar Index remains inactive amid Good Friday holiday, pares weekly losses of late.
- Downbeat US data, dovish Fed bets keep DXY sellers hopeful ahead of the key employment report.
- Recession woes put a floor under the prices as Fed’s preferred economic indicator signals slowdown.
US Dollar Index licks its wounds around 102.00 as global markets turn inactive amid the Good Friday holiday at major bourses. Also restricting the moves of the US Dollar’s gauge versus the six major currencies is the cautious mood ahead of the all-important US employment data for March.
The DXY has been in jeopardy of late as downbeat US statistics, especially concerning employment, contrast with the haven demand amid recession fears and geopolitical woes. However, dovish Fed bets keep a tab on the US Dollar Index as the key data loom.
On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims improved to 228K for the week ended on March 31 versus 200K expected and upwardly revised 246K prior. It’s worth noting that the Challenger Job Cuts for the said month rose to 89.703K from 77.77K prior. Previously, US JOLTS Job Openings dropped to the 19-month low in February while the ADP Employment Change for March also disappointed markets with 145K figures. Further, the US ISM Services PMI for March also amplified pessimism as it dropped to 51.2 versus 54.5 expected and 55.1 prior.
With the disappointing US data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of economic health cited the recession woes and put a floor under the DXY prices. “Research from the Fed has argued that the ‘near-term forward spread’ comparing the forward rate on Treasury bills 18 months from now with the current yield on a three-month Treasury bill was the most reliable bond market signal of an imminent economic contraction,” per Reuters.
It’s worth mentioning that the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a 45% chance of no Fed action in May.
Apart from the aforementioned catalysts, the geopolitical concerns surrounding China and North Korea also contribute to the US Dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with minor gains and so did the yields as traders brace for the all-important US employment data. With this, the market’s sentiment remains dicey and allows the US Dollar to grind higher.
Moving on, DXY may witness lackluster moves ahead of today’s jobs report for March. Market forecasts suggest a softer print of the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), to 240K from 311K prior, as well as no change in the Unemployment Rate of 3.6%. However, the mixed expectations for the Average Hourly Earnings make the outcome even more interesting.
Technical analysis
Thursday’s Doji candlestick joins sustained trading below the one-month-old resistance line, around 102.40 by the press time, to keep US Dollar Index bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|101.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103
|Daily SMA50
|103.49
|Daily SMA100
|103.79
|Daily SMA200
|106.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.14
|Previous Daily Low
|101.76
|Previous Weekly High
|103.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.05
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-NFP consolidation above 0.6650
AUD/USD pares weekly losses around 0.6680 as traders prepare for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) during Good Friday’s holiday-driven sluggish session. The Aussie pair prints the first daily gains in four amid upbeat headlines from Australia’s major customer China.
USD/JPY ignores yields to slip beneath 132.00 as Japan’s real wages drop at a slower pace, US NFP eyed
USD/JPY renews its intraday low near 131.60 as it justifies the upbeat Japan data amid sluggish markets due to the Good Friday holiday at major bourses. The Yen pair remains on the way to posting weekly losses with the latest fall.
Gold bulls retreat amid recession woes ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold remains defensive at $2,007 during the early hours of Good Friday, after falling the most in a fortnight. In addition to the holiday-driven lack of liquidity, the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier United States employment data for March also restricts the XAU/USD moves.
This is how Solana plans to cut costs for its on-chain storage solution
Solana, a layer 1 blockchain, has introduced a new solution that will help reduce the cost of on-chain storage by a significant margin. The technology, christened 'state compression,' commits to lowering the cost of minting 1 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network to $110.
US March Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 32 NFP prints.