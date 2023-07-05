US Dollar Index: DXY defends 103.00 as China, recession talks entertain bulls ahead of Fed Minutes

- US Dollar Index bounces off intraday low to pare the first daily loss in three.
- US-China trade war news, yield curve inversion weigh on sentiment and provide tailwind to DXY.
- Softer US data challenge immediate upside even as Fed bets remain hawkish.
- Fed Minutes need to confirm Powell’s “two more rate hikes for 2023” to defend US Dollar Index bulls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to reverse the day-start consolidation of recent gains around 103.00 as markets brace for an active day amid early Wednesday, after the US Independence Day holiday restricted the moves the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the softer US data and the preparations for today’s key Fed Minutes might have allowed the DXY bulls to take a breather amid the early day, following a two-day uptrend. However, fresh fears about the US-China trade war and the economic slowdown join the hawkish Fed bets to underpin the US Dollar’s run-up.
Fears of the US-China trade war escalate as China announced abrupt controls on exports of some gallium and germanium products, effective from August 1. The dragon nation’s latest retaliation is in reaction to the US curb on AI chips’ shipments to Beijing.
Previously, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) added to the market’s fears about the Sino-American ties while saying, “The Biden administration is preparing to restrict Chinese companies’ access to U.S. cloud-computing services, according to people familiar with the situation, in a move that could further strain relations between the world’s economic superpowers.”
On Monday, China’s President Xi Jinping said in a virtual SCO summit on Tuesday that they “should focus on practical cooperation and accelerate economic recovery. The policymaker also added, “(They) Need to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, respect each other's core interests and concerns.” It should be observed that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing. Earlier on Tuesday, US Treasury Department said, per Reuters, “Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had a 'frank and productive' discussion today with China's Ambassador.” The news also mentioned that US Treasury Secretary Yellen raised issues of concern while also conveying the importance of the two countries working together.
On the other hand, the US yield curve inversion flags the recession woes as the difference between the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields marked the widest inversion in 42 years on Monday.
It should be noted that the downbeat prints of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global PMIs for June prod the US Dollar despite its haven status that gained attention amid market fears.
While portraying the mood, the S&P00 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields remain mostly unchanged near 3.85% and 4.90% by the press time.
Moving forward, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for the June meeting will be crucial for the DXY traders to watch as the Fed policymakers announced a pause in the rate hike during that meeting. Should the Fed policymakers fail to defend the hawkish bias, the DXY will have further upside to track.
Technical analysis
Although a fortnight-long rising support line restricts the immediate US Dollar Index downside near the 103.00 threshold, the DXY upside appears elusive unless witnessing a daily close beyond a five-week-old descending resistance line, around 103.40 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|103.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.92
|Daily SMA50
|102.85
|Daily SMA100
|103.04
|Daily SMA200
|104.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.11
|Previous Daily Low
|102.88
|Previous Weekly High
|103.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.32
|Previous Monthly High
|104.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
