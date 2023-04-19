US Dollar Index: DXY bulls prod 102.00 amid hawkish Fed concerns, upbeat Treasury bond yields

- US Dollar Index picks up bids to refresh intraday high, defends the previous day’s recovery.
- Fed policymakers defend “higher for longer” rate bias and propel yields.
- Geopolitical fears underpin US Dollar’s haven demand and propel DXY.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts eyed amid jittery markets.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to reverse the late Wednesday’s pullback moves, as well as renew intraday high around 102.00, amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies cheers hawkish concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed), as well as geopolitical fears, after a volatile day.
Recently, New York Fed President John Williams marked support for 0.25% interest rate hike in May while saying, “Inflation is still too high, and we will use our monetary policy tools to restore price stability.”
Just before him was Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee who highlighted credit market strength as one of the key catalysts to watch ahead of the next Fed monetary policy meeting.
Previously, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Atlanta Fed President Raphael W. Bostic were the Fed speakers who rekindled the “higher for longer” scenario for rates and favored the US Dollar, as well as yields.
It should be noted that the recently firmer US data and hawkish Fed talks favor the market’s bets on the central bank’s 0.25% rate hike in May, as well as reduce the probability of witnessing a rate cut in 2023. The same joins the inflation and rate hike fears from the other major central banks to propel the US Dollar’s haven demand.
On the same line could be the war fears emanating from China and Russia, not to forget the fears of recession.
On Wednesday, Reuters came out with the news suggesting that US consumers are starting to fall behind on their credit card and loan payments as the economy softens.
Elsewhere, UK’s warned Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure while the US House China Committee discussed the Taiwan invasion scenario. Furthermore, the likely drag on the US debt ceiling decision is due to US President Joe Biden’s hesitance in lifting debt limits. Additionally, Bloomberg released news suggesting China’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war, which in turn adds strength to the risk-off mood.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed mixed but the top-tier US Treasury bond yields refreshed monthly high and allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer.
Moving ahead, risk catalysts are key to watch for clear directions but central bankers’ speeches and second-tier US data should also not be ignored for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Despite the US Dollar Index’s corrective bounce off 100.80 double bottoms, the 21-DMA and a one-month-old resistance line, respectively near 102.15 and 102.35, challenge the DXY recovery before welcoming bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|101.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.16
|Daily SMA50
|103.4
|Daily SMA100
|103.48
|Daily SMA200
|106.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.14
|Previous Daily Low
|101.64
|Previous Weekly High
|102.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|100.79
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.54
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.