US Dollar Index: DXY bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package.
  • US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus.
  • US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.
  • US data can offer an extra burden on the greenback watchers.

US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.60, down 0.05%, during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge recently reacted to US President Donald Trump’s obstruction to the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package and government funding already passed by Congress. On Tuesday, the DXY surged the most since late August amid a risk-off mood.

In his tweet, US President Trump terms the $900 billion covid aid package as “unsuitable ‘disgrace’ and urged lawmakers to make a number of changes to the measure, including bigger direct payments to individuals and families,” said CNBC.

On the other hand, the US Homeland Security Department issued a warning over the use of data linked from Chinese companies. Axios said, “to warn US companies of the risk of Chinese government-sponsored data theft that can occur through US business partnerships with Chinese companies, or through the use of their products and services.”

Other than fading chances of an early US stimulus, chatters over more stringent activity restrictions in the UK, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the virus variant, joins the Brexit woes and US President Donald Trump’s pardoning of 15 people, also weigh on risks.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop half a percent while stocks in Asia-Pacific also mark losses amid a broad risk aversion wave.

Looking forward, US data concerning Durable Goods Orders, Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Weekly Jobless Claims can offer intermediate clues but risk catalysts will remain as the key.

Technical analysis

Unless declining back below the previous resistance line from November 04, at 90.25 now, DXY bulls can keep the reins.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 90.65
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 90.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.9
Daily SMA50 92.16
Daily SMA100 92.72
Daily SMA200 95.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.72
Previous Daily Low 90.06
Previous Weekly High 90.82
Previous Weekly Low 89.73
Previous Monthly High 94.31
Previous Monthly Low 91.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7550 despite fresh US stimulus woes

AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7550 despite fresh US stimulus woes

AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7550 despite the risk-off flows triggered on news that US Pres. Trump has obstructed the covid relief bill. The aussie ignores the drop in the S&P 500 futures and downbeat Australian Prelim Trade data. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD: Corrective pullback eyes 1.3400 despite Brexit deadlock, virus woes

GBP/USD: Corrective pullback eyes 1.3400 despite Brexit deadlock, virus woes

GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3400 despite Brexit, virus concerns. Bloc shows mild acceptance to the UK’s fishing terms, EU Chief Von der Leyen, UK PM Johnson eyed for resolution. No major data from the UK, risk headlines remain as the key.

GBP/USD News

Gold snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns

Gold snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns

Gold posts small gains while trading above $1860 after fresh US stimulus news. US President Donald Trump obstructs covid stimulus, government funding, US House Speaker Pelosi shows readiness for a change. Brexit impasse, virus woes add to the risk aversion wave.

Gold news

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

It has been a year of absolute chaos, but hopefully, 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures