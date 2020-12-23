US Dollar Index: DXY bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

- DXY eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package.
- US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus.
- US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.
- US data can offer an extra burden on the greenback watchers.
US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.60, down 0.05%, during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge recently reacted to US President Donald Trump’s obstruction to the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package and government funding already passed by Congress. On Tuesday, the DXY surged the most since late August amid a risk-off mood.
In his tweet, US President Trump terms the $900 billion covid aid package as “unsuitable ‘disgrace’ and urged lawmakers to make a number of changes to the measure, including bigger direct payments to individuals and families,” said CNBC.
On the other hand, the US Homeland Security Department issued a warning over the use of data linked from Chinese companies. Axios said, “to warn US companies of the risk of Chinese government-sponsored data theft that can occur through US business partnerships with Chinese companies, or through the use of their products and services.”
Other than fading chances of an early US stimulus, chatters over more stringent activity restrictions in the UK, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the virus variant, joins the Brexit woes and US President Donald Trump’s pardoning of 15 people, also weigh on risks.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop half a percent while stocks in Asia-Pacific also mark losses amid a broad risk aversion wave.
Looking forward, US data concerning Durable Goods Orders, Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Weekly Jobless Claims can offer intermediate clues but risk catalysts will remain as the key.
Technical analysis
Unless declining back below the previous resistance line from November 04, at 90.25 now, DXY bulls can keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|90.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.9
|Daily SMA50
|92.16
|Daily SMA100
|92.72
|Daily SMA200
|95.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.72
|Previous Daily Low
|90.06
|Previous Weekly High
|90.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.73
|Previous Monthly High
|94.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
