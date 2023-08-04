US Dollar Index: DXY bulls are still in the game around 102.50 as yields remain firmer ahead of US NFP

- US Dollar Index stabilizes after reversing from one-month high.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw near the worrisome levels of late 2022 that triggered market’s panic.
- Mostly upbeat US statistics, cautious mood ahead of US NFP keep DXY buyers hopeful.
- Early signals hint at positive surprise from US employment report for July, keeping US Dollar Index bulls on watch.
US Dollar Index (DXY) makes rounds to 102.50 as it challenges the previous day’s U-turn from the highest level in a month during early Friday. In doing so, the Greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies justifies the market’s hopes of witnessing an upbeat employment report from the US, as well as takes clues from the strong US Treasury bond yields, to keep buyers hopeful.
It’s worth noting that the early signals of the US jobs report have been positive, underpinning the hopes of witnessing firmer US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and Unemployment Rate.
On Wednesday, US ADP Employment Change for July rose past 189K markets forecasts to 324K while the previous readings were revised down to 455K.
Following that, US ISM Services PMI dropped to 52.7 for July from 53.9 prior, versus 53.0 market forecasts. The details of the ISM Services Survey unveiled that Employment Index and New Order Index also came in softer but the Prices Paid jumped to a three-month high. Further, the US Factory Orders improved to 2.3% MoM for June versus 0.4% prior (revised) and 2.2% market forecasts while Initial Jobless Claims matches 227K expected figures for the week ended on July 28 from 221K prior. Additionally, the preliminary readings of the Nonfarm Productivity for the second quarter (Q2) rallied by 3.7% compared to 2.0% expected and -1.2% previous readings whereas Unit Labor Cost eased to 1.6% for the said period versus 2.6% consensus and 3.3% prior.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to a fresh high since November 2022 before ending the trading day near 4.18% whereas the Wall Street benchmark marked mild losses by the end of Thursday’s North American session. It’s worth noting that the US bond coupons are heading towards the worrisome levels that previously triggered economic hardships, which in turn tease the US Dollar bulls due to its haven allure.
Additionally, fears of witnessing more US-China tension and additional stimulus from Beijing also underpin the DXY optimism. Recently, Reuters came out with the news stating that Key Republican urges Biden to set broad restrictions on US investments in China. On the other hand, People's Bank of China governor Pan Gongsheng was spotted meeting big property developers from China and assured them to provide the needed help to defend the housing sector.
Looking ahead, the pre-NFP mood may restrict DXY moves but the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) bears downbeat market forecasts, likely softening to 200K versus 209K prior, which in turn may prod the US Dollar bulls in case of downbeat prints. Further, the Unemployment Rate is likely to remain static at 3.6%.
Technical analysis
Although a nine-week-old faling resistance line challenges the US Dollar Index bulls near 102.65, the pullback moves remain elusive unless witnessing a clear downside break of the 100-DMA level of around 102.30. It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals and an absence of overbought RSI keeps DXY buyers hopeful.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|102.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.23
|Daily SMA50
|102.44
|Daily SMA100
|102.36
|Daily SMA200
|103.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.84
|Previous Daily Low
|102.36
|Previous Weekly High
|102.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|100.55
|Previous Monthly High
|103.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|99.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June's reading, causing the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected Nonfarn Payrolls data for July, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow.